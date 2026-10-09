Santa Fe Invitational Announces Inaugural 2027 Edition

MENAFN - USA Art News) The first edition of thewill take place from, at the. The event is slated to host approximately, alongside artists, collectors, and various local and international institutions.

A press release characterized the Santa Fe Invitational (SFI) as a“cultural summit built around cultivating the relationships, knowledge, confidence, and curiosity,” though comprehensive details are still pending a formal announcement. The organization aims to present a new model for international art fairs, one that not only serves as a marketplace but also fosters a cultural“ecosystem” involving the broader Santa Fe community. This will be the first fair of its kind in the Southwestern United States.

According to Cultured magazine, the main fair will feature a conversation series with notable cultural figures such as Roberta Smith and Cynthia Rowley. Additional programming will include satellite exhibitions, site-specific installations, performances, and tours of private homes and art collections throughout the city. Michael Stein, owner of Tesuque Village Market, a local Santa Fe restaurant and general store, conceived the SFI.

Michael Phelan, cofounder of the Marfa Invitational in 2019, has been named SFI's creative director and curator. Phelan highlighted the“more human and relationship-driven” aspects of the invitational. He stated,“We are not simply building a market for today, but helping shape one for tomorrow-cultivating the collectors who will sustain art and culture for generations to come.”

Source: Artforum