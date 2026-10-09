MENAFN - USA Art News) An Austrian presidential hopeful, economist, has vowed to returntoif he is elected in. The headdress, currently held at, has been the subject of unsuccessful repatriation efforts by Mexico for decades. This pledge marks a rare instance of the contested Aztec artifact becoming part of anpolitician's broader restitution platform.

Fehlinger-Jahn, whose candidacy is not yet confirmed, stated to The Art Newspaper,“Austria and Mexico should negotiate a bilateral solution based on friendship rather than confrontation. The original penacho should ultimately belong to Mexico.”

The headdress, a 1.3m-high, 1.75m-wide quetzalapanecayotl (Quetzal headdress), is the only known surviving example of its kind, showcasing Indigenous featherwork mastery. It originally featured emerald-green, red, brown, and blue feathers, along with gold ornaments, though it has been significantly modified. Its exact journey to Europe remains unclear, with one theory suggesting Moctezuma, the last Aztec ruler, gave it to Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés, who may have included it in objects sent to Charles V. However, experts largely agree Moctezuma never wore it.

“The headdress's origin is uncertain, and its association with Moctezuma came much later,” Mexican historian Federico Navarrete told The Art Newspaper. The first documented European reference to the headdress is from 1596, appearing in the inventory of Ambras Castle in Innsbruck, where it was described as“a Moorish hat,” a generic term for exotic objects. Rediscovered in disrepair in the 19th century, it was identified as Indigenous Mexican and subsequently restored. It went on public display in 1888 at Vienna's Natural History Museum before becoming part of what is now the Weltmuseum, which houses numerous objects from former European colonies.

Repatriation efforts began as early as the 1860s, when Mexico's Habsburg emperor Maximilian requested its return. Miruna Achim, a researcher at Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, explained,“The headdress was a symbol of power which Maximilian would embody, showing historic continuity.” These efforts continued from the 1980s. Pierre Losson, author of the 2022 book The Return of Cultural Heritage to Latin America, noted,“The headdress is the most symbolic artifact that Mexico has been trying to repatriate for decades.” He added that, like the Benin Bronzes and the Parthenon Marbles, Moctezuma's headdress frequently resurfaces in repatriation discussions.

In 2020, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, wife of then- Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, traveled to Austria to request the headdress's loan for a 2021 exhibition commemorating Tenochtitlán's fall 500 years prior. Mexico offered Habsburg-era objects in exchange, including Maximilian and Carlota's gilded carriage, but Austria denied the request, leading to diplomatic tensions.

Austria cited the headdress's fragility as the reason for denying the loan, based on a 2010-12 joint study between Mexico and Austria that concluded it was too fragile to transport due to potential destruction from vibrations. However, some experts dispute this assessment. Activists, including Mexican dancer Xokonoschtletl Gómora, continue to advocate for its return.

Fehlinger-Jahn suggested,“If transport remains unsafe, ownership could be transferred while experts establish a joint conservation and stewardship arrangement until it becomes possible.” Losson commented on the unusual nature of Fehlinger-Jahn's approach, saying,“Governments are increasingly dealing with repatriation, but it is rare for someone to take this position in an election context. Even if elected, an Austrian president cannot decide unilaterally on restitution.” Austria is currently awaiting new legislation that would enable the restitution of colonial-era objects.

The discussion surrounding Moctezuma's headdress reflects a broader global debate. Achim noted,“This pledge is part of a wider repatriation wave, in which the role of museums as custodians of universal art is being questioned.” Starting with the López Obrador administration, Mexico has prioritized the return of pre-Hispanic heritage, which is deeply linked to its national identity. In July, President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration announced it had recovered a total of 3,716 cultural objects.

Source: The Art Newspaper