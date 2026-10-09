Seven New York Exhibitions Highlight Indigenous Survivance

MENAFN - USA Art News) Seven exhibitions featuring Native art and history are currently on view in, including venues in, the, and the. These presentations, which encompass both solo and group shows, highlight artists representing various Indigenous populations across, embodying“survivance” by challenging narratives of dispossession and irrelevance, subverting stereotypes, preserving and reimagining traditional art forms, and bringing marginalized histories to the forefront.

Among the highlighted exhibitions is“Cannupa Hanska Luger: American Traditional” at Garth Greenan Gallery, located at 10 Greene Street in SoHo, Manhattan. This exhibition, on view through October 24, marks the inauguration of the gallery's new space. Artist Cannupa Hanska Luger, who is Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, and Lakota, departs from his usual vibrant palette for a collection of uniform matte-black works crafted from ironstone clay, sumi ink, and direct flame. The exhibition's namesake piece features a striated sculpture of a skinned bison with a bifurcated skull, presented on a colonial-style dining table. This theme of distortion is further explored in Luger's wall hangings and pedestals displaying other animal skulls and carcasses, which are adorned with elements like railroad spikes, Pulaski axes, and antique“American Traditional” furniture, symbolizing westward settler expansion. According to the artist, the work underscores the“bizarre and horrific history of colonialism,” with its motifs of mutilation and mutation reflecting the manipulation of collective memory through the retelling or omission of certain perspectives.

Also featured is“Shelley Niro: In Her Lifetime” at Hales Gallery, located at 547 West 20th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan, running through October 31. Shelley Niro, a Turtle Clan of the Kanyen'kehá:ka (Mohawk) Nation artist and filmmaker, presents her second solo exhibition with Hales New York. The show features a focused selection of mixed-media photographic works spanning several decades of her career. Titled after Niro's 1992 black-and-white photo series of her sister with superimposed text,“In Her Lifetime” emphasizes Niro's use of humor and accessible references to explore personal reflections on identity, nationhood, collective memory, and stereotypes from an Indigenous perspective. For this exhibition, Niro reinterprets several of her iconic photographs from the early 1990s, enhancing them with hand-painted elements and decorative patterns that, within the context of Indigenous womanhood, add a“cheeky assertiveness” to her family portrayals.

We previously reported:

Poster House in New York City is presenting“Designed to Be Red: Native American & Indigenous Poster Works,” curated by Brian Johnson, through February 21,

Three public art installations honoring immigrant communities by artists Michelle Angela Ortiz, Chat Travieso, and Immanuel Oni opened in New Jersey.

Source: Hyperallergic