MENAFN - USA Art News), who previously served as an artist representative for rock bands such as, anddrummer, has been appointed artistic director of thein. The appointment was reported by the New York Times. Canny will be responsible for programming at the institution, even as its primary building faces a two-year closure for renovations.

The center issued a statement acknowledging the infrastructural work.“Regardless of building closure timelines,” the statement read,“the center must continue to curate programming during infrastructure upgrades and deliver a commanding reopening season that brings audiences back and puts the center on stable financial footing.”

Canny brings decades of experience from the rock music industry, having held roles as a talent buyer, concert promoter, vice president of an artist-management company, and founder of an artist-representative firm. In addition to his programming duties, he will also advise the center's executive director, Matt Floca, on matters related to ticketing, media opportunities, and sponsorships.

Since President Donald Trump assumed control of the center in early 2025, the institution has experienced a substantial decrease in both donations and ticket sales. This period has also seen a departure of artists from its previously scheduled programming, contributing to a financial downturn. Trump has advocated for a $250 million renovation project for the main building and, at one point, threatened its demolition if his plans were not approved, reportedly seeking to attach his name to the structure, though his attempts to do so have thus far been unsuccessful. A legal dispute currently surrounds the lengthy closure, but the main building is presently dark. The center's annex, the Reach, remains operational with limited programming.

Prior to this appointment, Canny had already been working as a consultant for the center for more than a year. Some observers have expressed concern regarding his limited experience in ballet, classical music, opera, and jazz, which were historically central to the center's offerings. Canny holds an executive producer credit for a 1995 recording by Dad's Porno Mag, known for their song“Smell My Finger.” It remains uncertain whether he will align with Trump's stated demand for more“family-friendly” programming.

Source: Artforum