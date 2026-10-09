MENAFN - USA Art News) London's cultural landscape experiences a significant surge in activity twice a year, notably induring the. The fair is scheduled to run from, continuing its more than two-decade tradition as a highlight of the city's social calendar.

This year, new establishments are joining traditional favorites to cater to the art crowd. Among the fresh additions is Dante at Claridge's, a New York cocktail bar that has opened a London outpost, offering a range of cocktails, including Negronis and martinis, alongside Italian dinner options. Another recent opening is Café Clement, restaurateur Nick Jones's project in Temple, which has quickly gained popularity for its ambiance and culinary offerings like parmesan custard with caviar and Scottish lobster omelette.

Longstanding private members' clubs, The Arts Club and Tramp, remain popular choices for gallery dinners and private events during the fair. Nearby, Fischer's Marylebone offers Viennese cuisine for breakfast or lunch. The Arlington, formerly Le Caprice, has reopened under restaurateur Jeremy King, aiming to evoke old-world glamour. In Covent Garden, Louie provides French brasserie fare and jazz, while The Fat Badger in Notting Hill offers a prix-fixe dinner for those seeking a quieter experience.

For accommodations, The Zetter Townhouse in Marylebone is a boutique option near Regent's Park. Well-established hotels such as Claridge's and The Connaught, both in Mayfair, are also recommended due to their proximity to auction houses like Phillips and Sotheby's. The Twenty Two on North Audley Street, with its recently reopened Café 22 and a private members' club, is expected to attract fairgoers. With Chiltern Firehouse undergoing renovations, the Nobu Hotel London on Portman Square offers Japanese breakfast options for guests.

For shopping, KOIBIRD on Marylebone Lane is a curated fashion destination that also features KOI 11, a nutrition café.

We previously reported:

Seven notable exhibitions, including a Robert Ryman U.K. survey and Mohammad Alfaraj's European solo debut, are set to open in London this fall.

Source: Artnet News