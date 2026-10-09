Flu Infections Start Ticking Up Across The US

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) It is not yet mid-October, but the number of people getting flu is rising across the U.S. Health authorities are warning that the flu season this year could start early, especially in the west of the country. Health authorities usually recommend that people get vaccinated against flu towards the end of October, but the current infection patterns suggest now may be a good time to get your shot.

As the country moves closer to the peak of the flu season, now may be the time to think more seriously about the diagnostic capacity of different medical facilities at the community level. Infections are on the rise, but diagnostic tools aren't increasing at the same pace. Enterprises like Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) developing compact diagnostic kits...

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