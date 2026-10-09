Techmediabreaks SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Brings GPS-Independent Intelligence To Drones And Autonomous Platforms

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) is developing GPS-independent intelligence and navigation technology for drones and other autonomous systems as GPS jamming, spoofing, and signal loss create growing challenges across defense, public safety, and commercial applications. Its Overwatch platform combines proprietary spatial mathematics, machine learning, and sensor fusion to provide positioning, target acquisition, navigation, and shared situational awareness without relying on GPS or adding specialized hardware such as radar or lidar. The company has expanded the platform with image recognition and the Overwatch Positioning Network, a service designed to provide GPS-independent positioning by processing drone telemetry and returning location information in roughly one-third of a second. Initially deploying the network in Ukraine, SPARC AI is also pursuing U.S. and allied markets, positioning its technology around the broader demand for autonomous systems capable of making faster decisions and operating independently in contested or infrastructure-denied environments.

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About SPARC AI Inc.

SPARC AI is a defense technology company solving one of the most critical challenges in modern autonomous systems: accurate navigation and targeting when GPS is unavailable. The company's AI-powered platform transforms the low-cost inertial sensors already inside commercial drones into precision instruments without additional hardware, external signals, or complex integration. SPARC AI's software-only approach enables GPS-denied capability at the scale and cost required for modern drone operations. For more information, visit .

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