Techmediabreaks Silynxcom Ltd. (NYSE American: SYNX) Sees Explosive Asian Market Growth Amid Expanding Network

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Silynxcom (NYSE American: SYNX), a manufacturer and developer of ruggedized tactical communication headset devices, recently reported strong financial growth for the first half of 2026, with revenue rising 174% year over year to $6.2 million and gross profit increasing 338% to $3.6 million. The company also narrowed its operating loss to $0.7 million, compared with $1.6 million in the same period of 2025, while maintaining $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and a $5 million equity base. Growth was particularly pronounced in Asia, where revenue reached $3.1 million, up from $0.1 million a year earlier, reflecting increased demand for tactical communications products. Silynxcom also expanded its international distribution network through strategic relationships with agents and resellers, strengthening its presence across Asia, Europe, and other global markets. Management aims to sustain this momentum by expanding its global footprint, deepening customer relationships, and capitalizing on growing market demand.

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About Silynxcom Ltd.

Silynxcom develops, manufactures and sells ruggedized tactical protective and communication headset devices, along with related communication accessories, that have been field-tested and combat proven. Its in-ear headset devices are used in combat, riot control, demonstrations, weapons training and industrial environments, and integrate with professional-grade ruggedized radios from third-party manufacturers used by military personnel, homeland security agencies, law enforcement and civilian users worldwide. The company's headsets provide hearing protection while enabling clear communication and maintaining ambient environmental awareness through active sound protection technology. Designed for compatibility with helmets and other protective gear, the systems also incorporate features such as drone detection, sound leak testing and prerecorded messaging to address evolving operational requirements. For more information, visit the company's website at .

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