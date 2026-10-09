Why The Iran War Has Caused Gold Prices To Drop

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Gold is widely considered a safe-haven asset during periods of geopolitical uncertainty. However, since the outbreak of the Iran war, gold prices have fallen by around 13%, surprising investors who expected the metal to benefit from rising tensions. Other major assets have also declined, but not as sharply.

Other precious metals like silver are also experiencing their own unique price movements during the ongoing geopolitical turmoil, especially the Iran war. Given that silver is also an industrial metal, firms like New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE American: NEWP) (TSX: NUAG) aren't surprised when...

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