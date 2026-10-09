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Palestinian Authority Hails Nobel For Pillay


Date: 2026-10-09 11:04:22

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Palestinian foreign ministry yesterday welcomed the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to jurist Navi Pillay, saying the recognition honoured "all those who stand firm in defending international law and justice." "Throughout her distinguished career, she has pursued the truth and defended the rights of the oppressed in South Africa and around the world, including Palestine, with integrity, courage, and honour," the ministry said in a statement.

South African Navi Pillay's career has seen her tackle allegations of genocide in Gaza, Rwanda and Myanmar, prompting a furious response from Israel. Pillay, a former judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC), said she dedicated her award to the "survivors of international crimes", speaking from the courtroom in Nuremberg, Germany where the trials prosecuting World War II Nazi leaders took place.

She criticised attacks on institutions such as the ICC -- which has been in the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump. But hours later the United States announced sanctions on the ICC, vowing to cripple the tribunal's operations.

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Gulf Times

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