Palestinian Authority Hails Nobel For Pillay
South African Navi Pillay's career has seen her tackle allegations of genocide in Gaza, Rwanda and Myanmar, prompting a furious response from Israel. Pillay, a former judge on the International Criminal Court (ICC), said she dedicated her award to the "survivors of international crimes", speaking from the courtroom in Nuremberg, Germany where the trials prosecuting World War II Nazi leaders took place.
She criticised attacks on institutions such as the ICC -- which has been in the crosshairs of US President Donald Trump. But hours later the United States announced sanctions on the ICC, vowing to cripple the tribunal's operations.
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