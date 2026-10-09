Qatar's Recycling Industry Expands With 61 New Units

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar's recycling industry is expanding significantly, with 61 new recycling facilities and plants under construction or in development as local companies invest in projects targeting electronic waste, plastics, metals, construction and demolition waste.

The sector currently includes 29 operational factories, 19 facilities under construction, and 13 at the development stage, reflecting growing local interest in waste management, resource recovery, and circular-economy industries.

Industry representatives said several new production lines are expected to become operational in the coming months, including facilities for recycling electronic and plastic waste, producing biodegradable bioplastics, and manufacturing cast iron. Other projects are planned to convert construction and demolition waste into reusable aggregates and other materials.

The expansion of these industries is expected to strengthen Qatar's domestic recycling capacity while creating opportunities for local manufacturers to supply international markets. Qatar already exports recycled products to destinations across Asia, Europe, the United States, and other markets.

Ali Mohamed al-Ali al-Maadeed, founder and chief executive of a metal recycling factory, said Qatar had developed a specialised industrial base capable of producing recycled materials that meet international quality standards. The factory uses advanced technologies to process aluminium, copper, and iron, recovering high-quality materials from mixed metal scrap. Its production capacity is about 300 tonnes per month, with products prepared for export.

The company exports to several international markets, including Thailand, Japan, Republic of Korea, China, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. Al-Maadeed said the factory was preparing to expand its iron-recycling operations through a dedicated furnace designed to produce cast iron. The new production line is expected to begin operating in the first half of next year, adding to the facility's existing activities, which focus primarily on aluminium.

Ali Saeed al-Houl al-Marri, chairman of a waste treatment company, announced plans to establish an electronic waste recycling plant alongside a new plastic recycling facility.

The plastic recycling factory is already built and expected to begin operations within four months. It will collect, sort, and process different types of plastic waste, converting them into clean raw materials for manufacturing. To Page 2

The planned electronic waste facility will dismantle discarded electronic equipment and recover valuable components and metals, including copper, gold, and tin. The company will then process these materials into industrial-grade raw materials, reducing waste while recovering resources that would otherwise be discarded.

Previously, the company exported electronic waste to Singapore in batches, depending on available quantities and required regulatory approvals. Dr Hamad Ali al-Marri, executive director of a plastic factory, said the company had been active in plastic packaging and recycling since 1993.

The factory receives approximately 500 tonnes of plastic waste each month from sorting sites operated by the Ministry of Municipality and from commercial centres. The company recycles the recovered material and uses it to manufacture plastic bags. The company exports 700 to 800 tonnes of products each month to more than 15 countries, including the European Union, the United States, and Australia. He added that the factory was also developing biodegradable plastic made from polylactic acid (PLA), a material derived from organic sources.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Ahmed, head of public relations and communications at a recycling company, highlighted the importance of cooperating with the Ministry of Municipality to advance recycling and sustainable resource management.

The company operates the Rawdat Rashid Recycling Complex, which processes construction and demolition waste into recycled aggregates and materials suitable for use in various projects.

He said the company is preparing a new project to produce recycled aggregates and washed sand using modern technologies, with civil and construction work expected to begin soon.