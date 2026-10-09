Trump Says Russia Agrees To Supply Millions Of Tonnes Of Diesel Following Talks With Putin

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia had agreed to supply millions of tonnes of diesel fuel to the American and global markets following what he described as a highly successful discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Russia would immediately supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel, followed by another 500,000 tonnes in November and one million tonnes shortly thereafter.

He added that Russia would deliver a further three million tonnes within a short period, depending on the condition of its diesel refineries.

Trump said the agreement, together with what he described as US control over the Strait of Hormuz, would help bring down diesel prices in the United States and worldwide.

He stressed that reducing fuel costs for American farmers, ranchers and truck drivers remained a major priority of his administration.

The US president also reiterated his position on Iran's nuclear programme, saying that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.