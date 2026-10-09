US Imposes Sanctions On International Criminal Court

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The United States today imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in an unprecedented move targeting its resources and operational capacity, just hours after former ICC judge Navi Pillay of South Africa was named the winner of the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States would ban transactions with the Court, cut off its resources, and cripple its ability to operate, escalating the campaign that President Donald Trump's administration has long waged against the tribunal.

"Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC," Rubio added, noting that the sanctions were intended to give the Court and states parties to the Rome Statute an opportunity to address US concerns.

The US Treasury Department announced the sanctions with an initial six-month grace period for certain transactions and issued four general licenses authorizing specific dealings related to communications, enterprise software, pension payments, and certain transactions involving detainees.

The measures target not only the Court but also companies that provide it with services, potentially limiting its ability to conduct financial transactions and access banking, insurance, and technology services.