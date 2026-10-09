Moci Strengthens Consumer Protection Rules For Driving Schools

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) on X yesterday emphasised the importance of driving schools in Qatar complying with a set of 'contractual requirements' when providing driving training services to consumers, as part of efforts to strengthen consumer protection and regulate the provision of services.

MoCI stressed that the target audiences are the driving schools across the country and all consumers who aim to attend driving training services at the schools.

Under the requirements, driving schools must provide consumers with a clear, written contract setting out the terms and conditions governing the provision of the training service.

The Ministry stated that no fees will be collected from consumers except where they are covered by a clear written contract for the provision of the service.

The Ministry highlighted that driving schools are also required to clearly specify the actual training start date in the contract.

This requirement is intended to ensure that consumers have clear information about when their training is scheduled to begin and to reduce uncertainty regarding the delivery of the contracted service.

In addition, consumers must be enabled to obtain the permit number issued by the General Directorate of Traffic, providing them with the necessary information associated with their driving training and licensing process.

The Ministry noted that the requirements apply to driving schools operating in the country and are in accordance with Consumer Protection Law No. (8) of 2008.

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To allow driving schools sufficient time to meet the requirements, the Ministry has granted a one-month grace period starting from the date they are notified of the requirements.

During this period, schools are expected to regularise their status and ensure that their contracts and procedures comply with the specified provisions.

Following the end of the grace period, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry will conduct field inspection campaigns to verify compliance with the requirements and ensure that driving schools are adhering to the applicable consumer protection regulations.

The Ministry also urged driving schools to take the necessary steps during the grace period to review their contractual practices and comply with the requirements. MoCI mentioned that all consumers who wish to report violations or seek assistance can contact the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's call centre at 16001 or use the Ministry's official social media accounts.

The measures underscore MoCI's continued efforts to enhance transparency in consumer transactions and protect consumer right.