Temporary Road Closure Announced On Lusail Boulevard On Saturday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) announced a temporary traffic closure on Lusail Boulevard ( Darb Lusail Street) and Al Saad Square on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

According to the ministry, the closure will be in effect from 12am until 11:59pm on Saturday, lasting almost 24 hours.

The ministry urged motorists to follow traffic signs and use alternative routes during the closure period to ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety.