Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Nigeria

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the victims of a military plane crash in the southwest of the country.

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