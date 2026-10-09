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Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Nigeria

Amir Sends Condolences To President Of Nigeria


Date: 2026-10-09 11:02:45

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria HE Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the victims of a military plane crash in the southwest of the country.

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The Peninsula

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