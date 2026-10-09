Earthquake In Panama

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

I am closely monitoring reports of the earthquake in southern Panama. The United States stands with the people of Panama.

At the request of the Panamanian government, the State Department is rapidly mobilizing resources and personnel to assist.

Our consular affairs hotline is available 24/7 for affected Americans in need of support at +1-202-501-4444 from abroad and +1-888-407-4747 from the U.S. and Canada.