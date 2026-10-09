Medicare Open Enrollment Scams Are Already A Concern - FTC Says Watch For These Health Coverage Schemes

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Medicare Open Enrollment begins October 15, but scammers aren't waiting for the official start date to target Americans searching for health coverage. The Federal Trade Commission recently warned that dishonest businesses and fraudsters are using misleading advertisements, government impersonation, and questionable insurance offers to take advantage of consumers comparing their options. For retirees trying to manage healthcare costs on a fixed income, one wrong decision could mean losing money, exposing sensitive information, or enrolling in coverage that doesn't provide the benefits they expected.

In a September 2026 consumer alert, the FTC specifically cautioned consumers about deceptive online search results that imitate official government healthcare websites. With Medicare's annual enrollment period running from October 15 through December 7, understanding common Medicare Open Enrollment scams is especially important right now. Here are seven schemes worth recognizing before reviewing your coverage for 2027.

1. Fake Medicare Websites That Look Like Government Pages

One of the FTC's biggest concerns involves websites designed to look like official Medicare enrollment resources. Scammers and dishonest marketers sometimes purchase advertisements that appear at the top of search results, using government-style logos, familiar terminology, and misleading website addresses.

The FTC's recent warning explains that clicking these links can expose consumers to fraudulent insurance offers or attempts to collect personal information. Before entering your Medicare number or other sensitive details, verify that you're visiting the official Medicare website rather than a similar-looking commercial address. You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to review coverage options without relying on unfamiliar online advertisements.

2. Calls Claiming Your Medicare Coverage Will Be Canceled

Few things get someone's attention faster than a warning that their health insurance is about to disappear. Scammers exploit that fear by calling beneficiaries and claiming they must immediately verify personal information to prevent Medicare coverage from being suspended or canceled.

According to the FTC's guidance on health insurance scams, government agencies don't unexpectedly call consumers demanding Social Security numbers, banking details, or payments to maintain coverage. Fraudsters may even manipulate caller ID information to make their calls appear to originate from a government office. If you receive this type of call, hang up and contact Medicare directly using the number printed on your card or listed on its official website.

3. Offers for New Medicare Cards That Require Payment

Another familiar scheme involves callers claiming that Medicare beneficiaries need replacement cards before the upcoming enrollment period. The person may insist that a new card contains updated benefits, additional security features, or information required to continue receiving medical care.

However, Medicare doesn't charge beneficiaries for replacement cards or require unexpected payments to maintain existing coverage. Someone asking for a processing fee, credit card number, or bank account information to issue a supposedly mandatory new card is displaying a major warning sign. If you genuinely need a replacement Medicare card, use your secure Medicare account or contact the program directly rather than responding to an unsolicited offer.

4. Discount Health Plans Disguised as Real Insurance

Not every questionable health coverage offer involves someone pretending to work for Medicare. Some dishonest marketers sell medical discount memberships while making them sound like comprehensive health insurance policies. Discount plans generally provide reduced prices for certain services through participating providers but aren't substitutes for actual health insurance.

A retiree who mistakenly purchases one of these memberships could discover that hospital stays, specialist visits, or expensive treatments aren't covered as expected. Before paying for any unfamiliar health plan, request written coverage details, verify the company's licensing with your state insurance department, and confirm that the product provides the insurance benefits being advertised.

5. Unexpected Offers to Switch Your Medicare Advantage Plan

Medicare Advantage plans can offer valuable benefits, but unsolicited sales pitches deserve careful attention. Some callers promise lower premiums, grocery allowances, dental benefits, or other attractive extras without explaining important restrictions involving provider networks, prescription coverage, or out-of-pocket expenses.

The Medicare program's marketing rules prohibit certain unsolicited contacts and misleading sales practices by private Medicare plans and their representatives. Before agreeing to switch coverage, independently compare your doctors, medications, pharmacy options, annual costs, and other benefits using Medicare's official Plan Finder. A plan offering an appealing extra benefit may still cost more overall if it doesn't cover the healthcare services you regularly use.

6. Requests for Personal Information Before Providing a Quote

Many Medicare Open Enrollment scams begin with a seemingly harmless request to verify eligibility or receive a personalized insurance quote. However, unfamiliar websites and callers may request Social Security numbers, Medicare identification numbers, banking information, or other sensitive details before explaining what they're actually offering.

The FTC warns that dishonest insurance marketers sometimes collect this information for identity theft or other fraudulent activities. Although legitimate enrollment processes may require identifying information, consumers should verify the organization and initiate contact through trusted channels before sharing it. If you're simply comparing options, start with Medicare or a verified insurance provider rather than entering personal details into an unfamiliar advertisement.

7. Confusing Medicare With Marketplace Open Enrollment

Another potential source of confusion involves advertisements that blur the distinction between Medicare and Affordable Care Act Marketplace coverage. These programs serve different purposes, and their enrollment rules aren't interchangeable. According to Medicare, people who already have Medicare generally don't need Marketplace coverage, and it's illegal for someone who knows you have Medicare to sell you a Marketplace plan.

Dishonest marketers may take advantage of consumers who don't understand the difference by directing them toward inappropriate or misleading coverage offers. If you're uncertain which program applies to your situation, contact Medicare directly or speak with a counselor through your State Health Insurance Assistance Program before making changes.

Protect Your Medicare Coverage Before December 7

The annual Medicare Open Enrollment period gives beneficiaries an opportunity to review their coverage, compare costs, and make changes that take effect January 1, 2027. Unfortunately, Medicare Open Enrollment scams can turn that opportunity into a financial setback when consumers respond to high-pressure sales tactics or misleading advertisements.

The FTC recommends using official government websites, checking for sponsored search results, and seeking free assistance from State Health Insurance Assistance Programs or Senior Medicare Patrol volunteers. Anyone who suspects fraud can report it to href="" target="_blank" ft and contact Medicare at 1-800-633-4227, particularly if their Medicare number or coverage information may have been compromised.

Have you received suspicious Medicare calls, misleading insurance advertisements, or unexpected offers to change your coverage ahead of Open Enrollment? Share your experiences in the comments.