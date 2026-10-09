Flu Hits Adults Over 65 Harder - 7 Things Worth Doing Before Cases Climb

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Flu season is approaching, and for Americans over 65, catching influenza can mean much more than spending a few miserable days in bed. Older adults face a greater risk of pneumonia, hospitalization, and other serious complications, particularly when they have underlying medical conditions. With flu activity already showing signs of increasing in early October, now is a good time to make a prevention plan rather than waiting until cases surge.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, adults 65 and older account for an estimated 70% to 85% of seasonal flu-related deaths and 50% to 70% of flu-related hospitalizations in recent years. Those numbers make flu prevention for seniors especially important as the 2026–2027 respiratory virus season begins. Here are seven practical steps that could help protect your health, independence, and retirement budget.

1. Schedule Your Flu Shot Before Cases Increase

Getting vaccinated is one of the most important steps older adults can take before flu activity increases. The CDC's 2026–2027 vaccination guidance recommends annual influenza vaccination for nearly everyone ages six months and older, with September and October generally considered good months for receiving the vaccine.

Because it takes approximately two weeks for protective antibodies to develop, waiting until your community experiences a major outbreak could leave you vulnerable. Flu vaccines cannot guarantee that you won't become infected, but they can reduce the risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and other complications. If you haven't received your shot yet, contact your healthcare provider or local pharmacy about available appointments rather than assuming you've missed the opportunity.

2. Ask Whether You're Getting the Right Vaccine for Your Age

Not all flu vaccines are identical, and adults over 65 have options specifically recommended for their age group. According to the CDC, three vaccines are preferentially recommended for older adults: Fluzone High-Dose, Flublok recombinant, and Fluad adjuvanted influenza vaccine. These formulations are designed to produce stronger immune responses or provide improved protection compared with standard-dose, unadjuvanted vaccines in this age group.

The CDC doesn't rank these three options against one another, and an age-appropriate alternative is recommended if none of the preferred vaccines is available. Asking your pharmacist which vaccine you're receiving is a simple step that can help you make an informed decision without unnecessarily delaying vaccination.

3. Review Your Medicare Coverage Before Paying for Vaccination

One common concern among retirees is whether preventive vaccines will create another out-of-pocket expense. Fortunately, Medicare Part B covers seasonal flu shots, generally with no deductible or coinsurance when the provider accepts Medicare assignment. That means most people with Original Medicare shouldn't need to pay for a covered flu vaccination simply because they're receiving an age-specific formulation.

Medicare Advantage plans also cover recommended flu vaccinations without cost sharing when applicable coverage and network requirements are met. Before paying a pharmacy or clinic, present your Medicare information and verify that the provider can bill your coverage appropriately.

4. Make a Plan for Getting Antiviral Medication Quickly

If you develop flu symptoms, waiting several days to see whether you improve can be risky, especially after age 65. The CDC recommends prompt antiviral treatment for people at increased risk of serious complications, including older adults and those with chronic medical conditions. Prescription medications such as oseltamivir, commonly known by the brand name Tamiflu, work best when started within one or two days after symptoms begin, although treatment may still help high-risk patients when started later.

Ask your healthcare provider ahead of time whom you should contact if you suddenly develop fever, coughing, body aches, or unusual fatigue. Having that information ready could prevent delays in treatment and potentially reduce the likelihood of expensive complications.

5. Review Chronic Health Conditions That Increase Flu Risks

Flu complications can be especially serious for older adults managing heart disease, diabetes, asthma, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The CDC identifies these conditions as important risk factors because influenza can worsen existing health problems and increase the likelihood of hospitalization. Before flu activity climbs, make sure your prescriptions are current, your chronic conditions are being monitored, and you understand which symptoms should prompt a call to your doctor.

Someone with diabetes, for example, may need additional guidance because illness can disrupt blood sugar management even when they're eating less than usual. Reviewing these concerns during a routine appointment may help prevent a manageable illness from becoming a costly medical emergency.

6. Take Everyday Precautions in Crowded Places

Vaccination provides important protection, but it isn't the only tool available for reducing your exposure to influenza. You should wash your hands frequently, avoid close contact with sick individuals, improve indoor air quality, and clean frequently touched surfaces. Older adults may also consider wearing a well-fitting mask in crowded indoor spaces, particularly when local respiratory illness activity is elevated.

These precautions can be especially helpful during holiday gatherings, air travel, medical appointments, and visits with school-age grandchildren. Simple habits such as carrying hand sanitizer, improving ventilation, and postponing visits with sick relatives generally cost very little compared with the potential consequences of a serious infection.

7. Learn the Warning Signs That Require Immediate Medical Attention

One dangerous misconception is that every case of flu can be managed safely at home with rest and over-the-counter medication. Adults experiencing difficulty breathing, persistent chest or abdominal pain, confusion, seizures, or severe weakness should seek emergency medical attention.

Other concerning signs include not urinating, worsening chronic medical conditions, or symptoms that initially improve before returning with greater severity. Older adults should also remember that influenza doesn't always cause a noticeable fever, so the absence of a high temperature doesn't automatically mean an illness is harmless. Knowing these warning signs ahead of time can help you recognize when immediate treatment is necessary rather than delaying care because you're worried about medical bills.

Protecting Your Health Now Could Prevent Bigger Problems This Winter

For older Americans, flu prevention for seniors is about protecting much more than a few days of comfort during respiratory virus season. A serious influenza infection can disrupt daily routines, aggravate existing medical conditions, and create unexpected healthcare expenses that strain a fixed retirement income. Fortunately, many of the most effective precautions, including Medicare-covered vaccination, careful symptom monitoring, and everyday infection prevention, are affordable or available at no additional cost. The CDC emphasizes that annual vaccination and prompt antiviral treatment are particularly important for adults 65 and older because of their increased risk of serious complications.

Have you already received your flu shot for the 2026–2027 season, or are you planning to get vaccinated later this fall? Share your thoughts in the comments.