Does An ABLE Account Make Sense For Your Child? 7 Questions To Ask First

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) ABLE accounts allow eligible families to contribute up to $20,000 in 2026 while helping protect important disability benefits. Understanding contribution limits, hidden fees, and Medicaid recovery rules can help parents make smarter decisions about their child's financial future. (Pexels).

Raising a child with a disability often means planning for expenses that other families rarely consider. Specialized equipment, ongoing healthcare, transportation, and future housing needs can make saving money especially important. An ABLE account offers tax advantages while helping protect eligibility for certain government benefits, but there are rules parents shouldn't overlook. Before opening one, consider these seven questions to determine whether an ABLE account fits your child's financial future.

1. Does Your Child Qualify For An ABLE Account?

Not every child with a disability automatically qualifies for an ABLE account. Beginning January 1, 2026, eligibility expanded to individuals whose qualifying disability began before age 46, rather than the previous cutoff of 26. According to the ABLE National Resource Center's eligibility guide, individuals generally must receive qualifying disability benefits or meet specific disability certification requirements. For example, a child with significant developmental disabilities may qualify even without receiving Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Parents should confirm eligibility and retain appropriate documentation before opening an account.

2. How Much Can Your Family Save Each Year?

The standard annual ABLE account contribution limit increased to $20,000 in 2026. This limit generally includes contributions from parents, grandparents, friends, and other sources combined. The ABLE National Resource Center's contribution guidelines explain that qualifying employed beneficiaries can contribute additional earnings under special rules. Imagine grandparents contributing $5,000 while parents deposit $250 monthly, creating $8,000 in annual savings before investment gains or losses. Families should coordinate contributions to avoid exceeding federal limits and triggering potential tax consequences.

3. Will An ABLE Account Affect Government Benefits?

One major advantage of an ABLE account is its treatment under federal benefit programs. Generally, the first $100,000 saved is excluded from SSI resource calculations, allowing families to accumulate meaningful savings. If the account exceeds that amount, SSI payments may be suspended when combined countable resources exceed applicable limits, although Medicaid eligibility generally remains protected. Parents should also know that housing-related withdrawals can create SSI complications if the money isn't spent within the required timeframe. Tracking account balances and withdrawals carefully can help prevent unexpected disruptions to benefits.

4. What Expenses Can The Money Cover?

ABLE account funds can cover a surprisingly broad range of disability-related expenses. Qualified expenses generally include healthcare, education, transportation, housing, assistive technology, and other costs supporting independence or quality of life. For example, parents might withdraw $3,000 to purchase accessibility equipment or cover transportation expenses connected to their child's needs. However, withdrawals for nonqualified expenses can result in income taxes and a 10% federal penalty on the earnings portion. Maintaining receipts and documenting purchases can help families demonstrate that withdrawals meet program requirements.

5. Are There Hidden Fees That Reduce Savings?

ABLE accounts aren't free, and expenses vary considerably between programs. Some charge annual maintenance fees, investment management expenses, or transaction fees that gradually reduce account balances. The ABLE National Resource Center's state comparison tool allows families to examine available programs and compare important features. For example, a $50 annual fee represents 5% of a $1,000 balance before considering investment performance. Parents should compare fees, investment options, accessibility features, and potential state tax advantages before choosing an account.

6. Would A Special Needs Trust Offer Better Protection?

An ABLE account can be useful for everyday expenses, but it isn't necessarily the best place for a substantial inheritance. Special needs trusts may offer greater flexibility for families planning to leave significant assets to a child with disabilities. One important consideration involves Medicaid recovery, which can allow states to seek reimbursement from remaining ABLE funds after the beneficiary dies. The ABLE National Resource Center's Medicaid payback guidance explains how recovery rules can affect ABLE planning. Families expecting inheritances should consult a special needs planning attorney because combining both options may provide stronger financial protection.

7. Can You Transfer Existing College Savings?

Parents who already established a 529 college savings plan may be able to move money into an ABLE account. Federal law permits eligible 529-to-ABLE rollovers, subject to applicable contribution limits and beneficiary requirements. For example, transferring $12,000 from a qualifying college savings plan in 2026 would generally leave $8,000 available under the standard annual ABLE contribution limit. However, families should consider whether their child may still need money for college, vocational training, or other educational expenses. Reviewing state tax rules before transferring funds can also help avoid unexpected financial consequences.

A Smarter Savings Decision Starts With The Right Questions

An ABLE account can help families build financial security without sacrificing important disability benefits. However, contribution limits, investment fees, Medicaid recovery rules, and spending requirements make careful planning essential. As Fidelity's ABLE account overview explains, qualified withdrawals offer federal tax advantages, while investment choices and state-specific benefits can influence overall value. Parents should compare available programs and consider professional guidance when significant assets or government benefits are involved.

Would you feel more comfortable saving through an ABLE account or establishing a special needs trust for your child's future? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments.