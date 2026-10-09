Dollar General Adds 170+ Holiday Toys - About Half Cost $10 Or Less

MENAFN - Kids Aint Cheap) Dollar General's 2026 holiday collection features more than 170 seasonal toys, with approximately half priced at $10 or less. Families can also find $1 stocking stuffers and save 25% on qualifying toy purchases of $75 or more through December 24. (Wikimedia Commons).

Holiday shopping can quickly become expensive, especially when parents and grandparents have several children on their Christmas lists. This year, Dollar General is giving families more ways to stretch their holiday budgets without sacrificing the excitement of gift-giving. The retailer has introduced more than 170 seasonal toys for 2026, with approximately half priced at $10 or less. However, some of the biggest savings opportunities come with spending requirements and restrictions shoppers should understand before heading to checkout.

More Than 170 Holiday Toys Offer Budget-Friendly Choices

According to Dollar General's September 24 announcement, approximately 95% of its seasonal toy assortment costs $20 or less. The retailer is also introducing a dedicated shelf featuring toys priced at $5 and under. These affordable Dollar General holiday toys could help families purchase multiple gifts without spending hundreds of dollars. For example, a grandparent shopping for four grandchildren could purchase two $10 toys per child for $80 before taxes. However, shoppers should remember that the advertised price ranges describe the overall assortment, not necessarily what every store has available.

Popular Toy Brands Are Part Of The Holiday Selection

The 2026 Dollar General holiday toys include recognizable brands that children may already have on their Christmas wish lists. Shoppers can find products featuring Pokémon, Bluey, Spider-Man, Disney's Stitch, and Formula 1 racing. The assortment also includes more than 20 new LEGO sets priced between $5 and $30. Play-Doh products range from $2.50 to $15, providing additional options for younger children. Families should compare individual products carefully because a smaller, inexpensive version of a popular toy may differ considerably from the larger version a child requested.

Stocking Stuffers Start At Just $1

Parents looking for inexpensive stocking stuffers may find some of the best Dollar General holiday toys among the smallest items. The company is offering more than 40 giftable products priced at $1, including coloring books, stickers, novelty pens, and activity books. Shoppers can also find $2 Hasbro Classic Mini Games featuring Connect Four, Yahtzee, Operation, and Hungry Hippos. According to ConsumerAffairs' September 25 report, the expanded assortment includes collectibles and games designed for budget-conscious holiday shoppers. A family purchasing ten $1 stocking stuffers would spend just $10 before taxes, although checking age recommendations and avoiding duplicate gifts remains important.

A Holiday Discount Could Save Families Even More

One of the biggest opportunities to save on Dollar General holiday toys is the retailer's seasonal discount. From October 1 through December 24, 2026, qualifying toy purchases totaling at least $75 in a single transaction receive 25% off. That means an eligible $80 toy purchase would cost $60 before taxes, saving the shopper $20. The promotion also includes qualifying clearance toys, although certain exclusions apply. Families should verify eligible merchandise before checkout because purchasing additional toys simply to reach the $75 threshold could erase the benefit of the discount.

The $75 Spending Requirement Has A Hidden Tradeoff

Although the 25% discount sounds attractive, families should calculate whether meeting the minimum purchase requirement actually makes financial sense. Someone planning to spend $50 would need to add another $25 in qualifying toys to reach the promotion's threshold. A $75 eligible purchase would then cost $56.25 before taxes, which is $6.25 more than the shopper originally intended to spend. That additional expense might be worthwhile if the extra toys are already on someone's Christmas list. Otherwise, sticking with the original budget could be the smarter financial decision.

Craft Supplies Offer Another Affordable Gift Option

Dollar General's holiday savings extend beyond traditional toys into arts and crafts. The retailer reports carrying more than 300 crafting products, with 85% priced below $5 and over 50 items costing just $1. Available supplies include paint, stickers, ribbons, air-dry clay, and materials for decorating wooden or canvas surfaces. The Toy Association's 2026 trends report also identifies growing interest in hands-on, screen-free play experiences. Families could combine several inexpensive supplies into personalized craft bundles, although adults should check age labels and consider whether additional materials are required.

Shopping Online May Add Unexpected Expenses

Convenience matters during the holidays, particularly for parents balancing work, school activities, and shopping. Dollar General offers shopping through its myDG platform, with delivery available from participating stores. However, shoppers should compare delivery charges, potential service fees, and item prices before assuming an online order is cheaper. The retailer's official terms and conditions explain rules and conditions that can affect online purchases and offers. Checking the final total before submitting an order can prevent unexpected costs from reducing holiday savings.

The Best Holiday Bargain Is Staying Within Your Budget

Dollar General's expanded 2026 toy assortment gives families more affordable options during an expensive shopping season. With more than 170 seasonal toys, $1 stocking stuffers, and a qualifying 25% discount, shoppers have several ways to reduce gift expenses. Still, the smartest purchases are those that match children's interests without exceeding the family's spending limit. Comparing prices, checking promotional restrictions, and planning purchases ahead of time can make a meaningful difference.

Would you rather purchase several inexpensive gifts or spend more on one special present, and why? Share your thoughts in the comments.