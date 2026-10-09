Pumpkin Spice Is Everywhere - 7 Fall Groceries That Cost Less At Aldi

MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A framed sign celebrating pumpkin spice sits proudly alongside autumn decor. Snagging budget-friendly fall items like spiced coffee creamers, baking spices, and pumpkin butter at Aldi lets you enjoy seasonal flavors without overspending. Pexels.

Pumpkin spice may be the flavor most associated with fall, but Aldi's seasonal selection goes well beyond pumpkin-flavored coffee and baked goods. The retailer is bringing back familiar autumn favorites while adding limited-time foods that can make an ordinary grocery trip feel a little more seasonal. Some are practical enough for a weeknight dinner, while others are specialty products shoppers may only see for a short time. Aldi's October selection includes everything from specialty pasta and cheese to desserts, appetizers, and unusual limited-time Finds.

1. Reggano Fall-Shaped Pasta Makes an Ordinary Dinner Seasonal

One of the more interesting fall groceries is Reggano Fall-Shaped Pasta, which turns a basic pasta dinner into something that actually looks seasonal. The pasta comes in autumn-inspired shapes and can be paired with an ordinary marinara, Alfredo or another sauce already in your pantry. That makes it more useful than some seasonal foods that are designed around only one flavor. Recent comparisons found Aldi's version priced at $1.99 for a 17.6-ounce bag, giving shoppers another inexpensive way to add a fall theme to dinner.

2. Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli Is a Savory Fall Find

Aldi's fall selection also includes foods that do not rely on pumpkin to feel seasonal. Specially Selected Smoked Mozzarella Ravioli is one example, offering a more distinctive flavor than the standard cheese ravioli shoppers can find year-round. The ravioli can become a quick dinner with a simple sauce, browned butter or even a drizzle of olive oil and Parmesan. Southern Living listed the limited-time ravioli among Aldi's October 2026 Finds, with a reported price of $2.99.

3. Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Is the One Pumpkin Item Worth Watching

If you want one pumpkin-spice item, make it something you can actually use in several ways. Happy Farms Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese can be spread on bagels, toast or English muffins, or used as a seasonal ingredient for desserts. Aldi's version is reported at $2.29, and a recent comparison found it was 50 cents less than a similar Trader Joe's product. The important part is that shoppers do not have to commit to an entire pumpkin-flavored meal to get the seasonal taste.

4. The Fall Cheese Selection Is More Interesting Than Another Pumpkin Dessert

Specialty cheese is another category worth checking because it can work for both everyday meals and fall entertaining. Aldi's October lineup includes a limited-edition Emporium Selection Dutch Style Cheese Assortment with seasonal varieties. At a reported $4.49, it offers shoppers a relatively inexpensive way to build a snack board or add something different to a weekend meal. Aldi also lists specialty cheese as one of its fall seasonal categories, making it a broader part of the seasonal selection rather than a single one-off product.

5. Tiramisu Dessert Bars Bring Something Different to the Dessert Aisle

If you are tired of seeing pumpkin pie, pumpkin cookies, and pumpkin cake everywhere, Aldi has another direction for dessert. Its October Finds include imported tiramisu dessert bars, along with lemon mascarpone dessert bars. The reported price is $3.49, making them an interesting option for shoppers who want a seasonal grocery-store dessert without another pumpkin-based flavor. They are also the type of limited-time item that fits Aldi's treasure-hunt shopping experience because they are not necessarily products shoppers can expect to see permanently.

6. Breaded Cheese Curds Are an Easy Appetizer for Fall Gatherings

Fall grocery shopping is not only about dinner and desserts. Aldi's October Finds also include Appetito's Breaded Cheese Curds, which can work as an easy appetizer for football watching, casual gatherings or weekend snacking. They require much less preparation than making a traditional appetizer from scratch, while still feeling more special than opening a standard bag of chips. The product is part of Aldi's current limited-time October food lineup.

7. Buffalo Chicken Dip Gives the Finds Aisle a Game-Day Twist

Another savory option is Appetito's Buffalo Style Chicken Dip, which fits neatly into the fall game-day food category. Aldi's October lineup lists the dip at a reported $4.99, putting it in the range of an easy appetizer rather than a major grocery purchase. Serve it with crackers, tortilla chips, vegetables or toasted bread for a quick snack spread. It also demonstrates why Aldi's seasonal aisle can be worth checking even when shoppers are not specifically looking for pumpkin products.

Aldi's Fall Selection Is Bigger Than Pumpkin Spice

The biggest reason to look beyond pumpkin spice is variety. Aldi's fall selection includes seasonal pasta, specialty cheese, savory appetizers, desserts, and limited-time products that can change from week to week. The retailer's ALDI Finds section is specifically designed around products that are only available for a limited time, so some of these items may disappear once the seasonal rotation changes.

That makes timing important if there is something you want to try. Aldi's current weekly Finds cover September 30 through October 6, while additional October products are scheduled to arrive throughout the month. Prices and availability can vary by location, so shoppers should check their local store before making a special trip.

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