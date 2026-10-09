Kolkata Weather Update: Will Rain Spoil Chaturthi And Panchami Pandal Hopping? What IMD Says

Kolkata weather today: Rain chances on Mahalaya raise questions about Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal. Check the latest forecast for rainfall, changing weather conditions and upcoming Puja plans.

Durga Puja is just around the corner. Devipaksha started on Saturday with Mahalaya. Bengal is ready to celebrate, but the weather is playing spoilsport. The morning brings a slight winter chill, but the situation changes as the day progresses. The weather department predicts a partly cloudy sky and light to moderate rain with thunderstorms across several districts. Kolkata will also see some rain today.

The Alipore Weather Department predicts scattered rain across several South Bengal districts on Saturday. Birbhum, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman, Nadia, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, and Purba Medinipur will likely get light to moderate rain. Some places might even see thunderstorms. You should definitely check the weather updates if you plan to step out on Mahalaya.

The weather department spots a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and its adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation will likely form over the Andaman Sea around October 11. These two systems will create a low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around October 13. This system will change the weather in Bengal later. The weather office will issue further updates on which areas will get more rain.

A cyclonic circulation currently sits over North Bangladesh and its adjoining areas. A trough also runs from West Assam across North Bangladesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh right up to Telangana. These weather conditions are creating a favorable environment for rain across various parts of the state. The weather office, however, has not predicted any heavy rain for South Bengal right now.

North Bengal districts will also experience rain on Saturday. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Malda, North Dinajpur, and South Dinajpur will likely get light to moderate rain. Some areas might also face thunderstorms. The weather department advises residents of North Bengal to keep a close watch on the daily weather updates.

The weather forecast indicates a relatively dry day on Sunday, October 11, despite the rain on Saturday. Most areas in South Bengal and North Bengal will see a lower chance of rain. Localized rain, however, remains a possibility if the weather conditions change suddenly. The weather department is closely monitoring the potential low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. We need to watch the upcoming forecasts to know how much rain will impact the Durga Puja days.