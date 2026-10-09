Hyderabad: CM Reddy Pushes For Personal Rapid Transit To Ease Traffic

Improving Public Transport and Connectivity

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has emphasised that public transportation should be strengthened within the CURE zone to meet future requirements. The Chief Minister held a review of the improvement of public transportation, road connectivity and the utilisation of recycled water in the CURE zone on Friday.

During the meeting, officials made a PowerPoint presentation outlining the requirements for implementing a Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system in Hyderabad, which is witnessing heavy traffic flow and congestion.

The CM suggested designing the Personal Rapid Transit system to connect high-traffic areas--including locations frequented by the public and workplaces for factory workers and employees--with Metro, MMTS, and Bus stations. CM Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to study the world's best PRT systems and submit a report.

Expediting Infrastructure Projects

The authorities were also instructed to envisage plans and execute the works expeditiously. The Chief Minister stressed prioritising the selection of key neighbourhoods, use of state-of-the-art technology, and efficient maintenance. The CM also ordered officials to accelerate the construction of flyovers and underpasses to enhance connectivity between various areas within the city and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The CM issued directives regarding measures to streamline traffic around KBR Park by implementing a one-way system. Officials briefed the Chief Minister on the plans for the one-way arrangement, specifically addressing the integration of roads from various neighbourhoods and thoroughfares, as well as the provisions for free-left turns and U-turns. CM Revanth Reddy directed officials to expedite the shifting of utilities and flyover construction between Nagarjuna Circle and Jubilee Check Post.

Noting that similar projects in cities like Mumbai are completed within a year, the Chief Minister advised studying the technology and work methods adopted. Setting a one-year deadline to complete all the projects, the CM instructed officials to conduct a study on constructing a radial road parallel to the Hyderabad-Mumbai bullet train corridor.

Feasibility of both widening existing roads and constructing new ones between Shankarpally and Chevella was discussed in the meeting.

Focus on Recycled Water Utilisation

During the review of the use of recycled water through big initiatives, the Officials briefed the CM on the plans for utilising 500 MLD of recycled water.

The meeting decided to take up necessary works for the use of recycled water by 'Bharat Future City,' data centres in Chandanvalli and Alur, and other industries. Measures would also be taken to ensure the use of recycled water in the construction of high-rise buildings, as well as for landscaping and in parks.

Inter-Departmental Coordination and Directives

CM Reddy ordered officials of the GHMC, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri corporations, HYDRAA, Water Board, and Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited to work in coordination for the implementation of the CURE Act.

Cyberabad and Malkajgiri Corporation Commissioners were ordered to expedite the work of the corporation offices. CM Secretary Manik Raj; Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Advisor NVS Reddy and Additional Managing Director Ajit Reddy; Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri corporations--RVV Karnan, Srujana, and Vinay Krishna Reddy; Water Board MD Ashok Reddy; and others were present. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)