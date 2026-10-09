7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Panama: Aftershocks Felt In Costa Rica And Could Continue For Weeks Or Months

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The recent magnitude 7.7 earthquake centered in Panama sent strong shockwaves into Costa Rican territory, triggering emergency protocols and heightened monitoring by regional seismic networks.

Authorities from the National Seismological Network (RSN) and the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (OVSICORI-UNA) confirmed that due to the high magnitude of the main event, the fault system will undergo an extended period of stress release. As a result, a sequence of aftershocks-some potentially moderate to strong-is expected to continue in the coming weeks and months.

Residents across various regions of Costa Rica, particularly near the southern border and central valley areas, reported feeling prolonged swaying. Emergency management agencies advise the public to remain calm, verify safety measures, and follow official guidance regarding earthquake preparedness.

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