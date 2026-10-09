MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Eat Well Investment Group Extends Maturity of Credit Facility with Senior Lenders to March 31, 2027 and Provides Update on Refinancing Plan

October 09, 2026 4:00 PM EDT | Source: Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Eat Well Investment Group Inc. (CSE: EWG) (OTC Pink: EWGFF) (FSE: 6BC0) (" Eat Well " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment to its amended and restated credit agreement dated July 30, 2021 with the agent (the " Agent ") for the lenders (the " Senior Lenders "), extending the maturity of the Company's credit facility (the " Credit Facility ") from September 30, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

The Credit Facility originated as a revolving line of credit in 2021 and has since been amended numerous times, including increases in the maximum principal amount, interest rate adjustments, and maturity date extensions, most recently to September 30, 2026 prior to this extension. The Credit Facility, which currently permits borrowings of up to $12,752,723 at an interest rate of the greater of 5.05% above prime or 10%, is secured by a first-priority security interest over all of the Company's assets and is subject to customary covenants.

The extension gives the Company runway to complete its broader refinancing and growth capital program. In connection with the extension, the Company paid the Agent a commitment fee of $63,764.

In addition, the Company intends to pursue a refinancing of its existing term facility and is seeking to arrange a new revolving credit facility. If completed as currently contemplated, the Company is targeting a new asset-based revolving facility of more than $10 million, at an interest rate below 10%, although the final size, terms and interest rate of any such facility remain subject to negotiation, lender approval and market conditions. If the refinancing is completed, the Company expects to use the proceeds to repay the current Credit Facility in full, although there is no assurance as to the timing or terms on which this would occur.

The contemplated refinancing is intended to be one part of a larger program aimed at strengthening the balance sheet, lowering the Company's cost of capital and funding capital investment at its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Belle Pulses Ltd. If completed, a larger revolving facility could help Belle Pulses Ltd. purchase more inventory at peak season and support higher throughput as the capital program is deployed.

"This extension provides the Company with the time required to pursue a well-structured refinancing," said Daniel Brody, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are engaged with several lenders and dealers to negotiate a package intended to repay the existing debt in full, provide Belle Pulses Ltd. with a larger credit facility, and reduce our overall cost of borrowing. We will keep shareholders informed as this process progresses."

About Eat Well Investment Group Inc.

Eat Well Investment Group Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian agricultural and food infrastructure company. The Company operates pulse processing facilities in Saskatchewan and Montana serving food ingredient and consumer markets across North America and internationally.

Contact Information

Daniel Brody, President, CEO & Director

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein including, without limitation, statements relating to the future operating or financial performance of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", "plans" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the Company's ability to complete the contemplated refinancing of its existing term facility, the terms and timing of any new revolving credit facility, the size of and interest rate applicable to any such new facility, the repayment in full of the existing Credit Facility, and the Company's ability to finance its growth capital program at Belle Pulses Ltd. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Eat Well Investment Group Inc.