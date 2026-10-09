MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Enablence Technologies Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2026 Financial Results Management will host a live conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2026 to discuss financial results and guidance.

October 09, 2026 4:05 PM EDT | Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Enablence Technologies Inc. (TSXV: ENA) ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of planar lightwave circuit (PLC) optical chips for datacom, telecommunications, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced vision applications, today announced it will host a conference call and release audited financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 ended June 30, 2026, after the market closes on Thursday, October 22, 2026.

Management will host a live conference call that day at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET to discuss the company's results and guidance.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the company's investor relations website at or by clicking

Following the call, a replay of the webcast will also be available on the investor relations website.

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: .

Investor Relations Contact:

Nicole Kunzman, Managing Director

The Blueshirt Group

...

Media and PR Contact:

Alison Parnell, Media and Analysts

Hill and Kincaid Marketing & PR

408-590-0137

...

About Enablence Technologies Inc.

Enablence is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ENA) that designs, markets and sells optical chips and sub systems, primarily in the form of planar lightwave circuits (PLC), on silicon-based chips for datacom, telecom, automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Enablence products serve a global customer base, primarily focused today on data center and other rapidly growing end markets. Enablence also works with customers that have emerging market uses for its technology, including medical devices, automotive LiDAR, and virtual and augmented reality headsets. In select strategic circumstances, the Company also uses its proprietary, non-captive fabrication plant in Fremont, California to manufacture chips designed by third party customers. For more information, visit: .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company based on current expectations and assumptions of management, which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with our business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are forward-looking statements under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Company to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the closing of the Offering (including the timing thereof), the use of proceeds of the Offering, the ability to obtain the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange in respect of the Offering, and risks relating to the Company's operations, business and economic conditions generally. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, and the assumptions on which such forward- looking statements are made, are reasonable based on the information available as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance as to future results, levels of activity or achievement or that such expectations or assumptions will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. As such, the Company cautions readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein as many factors could cause actual results, future events or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company's operations are outlined in the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ ( ) under Enablence's issuer profile. Enablence does not intend and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission, or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.







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Source: Enablence Technologies Inc.