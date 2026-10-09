Strong 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Panama

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 (NNN-Anadolu) -- A strong 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit southern Panama on Friday, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), upgrading its initial magnitude estimate from 7.6, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

The earthquake struck 12 kilometres (7.4 miles) west-southwest of Pitaloza Arriba at a depth of 12.6 kilometres (7.8 miles), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage.

There was no tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat in effect, according to the US Tsunami Warning Center.

According to local media, Panama International Airport has been temporarily closed.

The US Embassy in Panama urged its citizens in the area to stay away from damaged structures and monitor local emergency broadcasts and official guidance for updates.

--NNN-ANADOLU