MENAFN - GetNews) Kinross Research Publishes Comparative Study Ranking Portable Storage Providers for Construction and Trade Professionals

UNITED STATES - October 14th, 2026 - Kinross Research has released a new comparative report, "Best Portable Storage for Contractors (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review, " giving contractors, subcontractors, and site superintendents a structured framework for comparing portable storage providers on the specifications that govern real-world performance rather than the rates printed on a quote.

The study evaluated six providers against criteria drawn from structured interviews with 127 contracting professionals across residential remodeling, light commercial, heavy civil, mechanical, electrical, and specialty trades. Scoring weighted unit durability, security engineering, true all-in cost, delivery logistics, support responsiveness, adaptability to trade-specific requirements, and documented track record.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage ranked first overall. Kinross Research credited the company's 14-gauge steel container construction, ground-level delivery system, month-to-month rental terms with no long-term commitment, 24-hour support line, published pricing without administrative or setup fees, and price match guarantee against written competitor quotes.

"Portable storage is one of the few line items on a construction budget that gets decided in an afternoon and then lives with the project for a year or more," said a Kinross Research spokesperson. "The differences between providers rarely show up in the monthly rate. They show up in steel gauge, door geometry, how fast a unit can be placed, and whether the number quoted at signing is the number that appears on the invoice."

The report opens with a finding that runs counter to how many contractors shop for storage. Two containers of identical exterior dimensions can diverge sharply in steel thickness, floor load rating, locking hardware, and door frame reinforcement. The study separates units built from 14-gauge steel from those built from the 16- and 18-gauge material common across the category, and it separates providers using a single exposed padlock on an exterior hasp from those using an enclosed lock housing with a second locking point and a reinforced frame. According to the report, those two specifications predict most of the difference in how a unit performs under a long rental.

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage maintains 12-foot and 16-foot containers, with the 16-foot model offering roughly 800 cubic feet of usable volume. The report notes that this accommodates a complete residential rough-in package alongside tool storage, or the equipment loadout of a mid-size mechanical or electrical crew. Units ship with wide roll-up doors, floors rated for heavy loads, interior tie-down points, and optional shelving and racking that turns vertical space into usable capacity without expanding the site footprint.

The evaluation also examines how units reach the ground. UNITS delivers on a specialized trailer system that lowers the container to grade at the job site, which the report identifies as consequential for crews loading pallets, wheeled equipment, and heavy materials directly through the door without ramps. On projects where material moves in and out daily, the report treats that as a recurring labor saving rather than a convenience feature.

Account structure received similar attention. Climate-controlled units are available for temperature-sensitive inventory, rental terms run month to month, and contractors running multiple active projects can consolidate billing and allocate units across sites through a single account. Dedicated account managers are assigned to multi-unit and long-term customers. The company holds an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars across major review platforms, and its platform integrates with Procore, Buildertrend, and QuickBooks.

Methodology for the study combined manufacturer specifications and physical inspection with a three-channel mystery shopping exercise conducted by phone, email, and web chat, during which response accuracy and turnaround time were recorded. The research team also reviewed more than 2,400 customer reviews and provider documentation. Six providers cleared the minimum quality threshold for inclusion.

A portion of the report addresses how contractors end up with the wrong unit. The most common pattern involves comparing monthly rates without requesting an all-in quote. Because delivery and pickup typically run $50 to $150 each way, a provider with a lower headline rate and higher round-trip logistics charges can be the more expensive option on any rental shorter than a few months. The report also flags twelve-month agreements signed against six-month projects, climate control assumed rather than confirmed, floor ratings left unverified before pallet jacks arrive on site, and administrative fees that surface for the first time on an invoice.

Kinross Research recommends that contractors take the following steps before committing to a provider:



Request a written all-in quote that includes delivery, pickup, and any recurring surcharges

Confirm steel gauge and floor load rating in writing rather than by assumption

Inspect the locking configuration and count the locking points

Establish what happens if the project runs past the initial term

Verify whether climate control is included, optional, or unavailable in that market

Confirm support hours and test the line with a specific technical question

Check whether the provider integrates with existing project management or accounting software Ask how drivers are trained and whether the provider carries insurance for property damage during placement

"Total cost in portable storage only becomes comparable once delivery, pickup, and administrative charges are on the same page as the monthly rate," the Kinross Research editorial team noted. "A contractor who collects an all-in quote, confirms steel gauge, and gets a straight answer on what happens when a schedule slips has already avoided the most expensive mistakes in this category."

The report concludes that the strongest storage arrangement is one in which unit quality, security, delivery reliability, pricing, and support are settled before the container is placed, rather than corrected after a problem surfaces on site.

Kinross Research's full report, "Best Portable Storage for Contractors (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," provides a detailed examination of six portable storage providers along with practical guidance for contractors managing materials, tools, equipment, and site security across active projects.

About UNITS Moving and Portable Storage

UNITS Moving and Portable Storage provides portable storage containers for residential, commercial, and construction applications. The company delivers heavy-duty steel containers to ground level at the customer's site, offering 12-foot and 16-foot units, climate-controlled options, month-to-month rental terms, interior tie-down points, and optional shelving and racking. The company maintains a 24-hour support line, publishes pricing without administrative or setup fees, offers a price match guarantee against written competitor quotes, and provides integrations with Procore, Buildertrend, and QuickBooks.

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