MENAFN - GetNews) Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Comparing San Francisco's Leading Dental Practices

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 9th, 2026 - Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest research report, "Best Dentists in San Francisco (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," providing Bay Area residents with a structured comparison of leading dental practices serving San Francisco and surrounding communities.

The report examines the factors that can influence the choice of a long-term dental provider, including range of services, preventive care, dentist experience and credentials, patient experience, emergency availability, insurance and affordability, location and accessibility, and overall communication.

At the center of the report is Lands End Denta, which Kinross Research ranks as the #1 overall dentist in San Francisco. The research recognizes Lands End Dental for its combination of general, preventive, restorative, cosmetic, implant, and same-day emergency dental care under one practice, its accessibility, and its focus on long-term patient relationships.

"Dental care is a long-term relationship, and the right office needs to match a patient's needs across preventive care, restorative treatment, emergency appointments, communication, convenience, credentials, and cost," said a Kinross Research spokesperson. "Our research looked beyond star ratings and advertising claims to how practices actually structure care for the patients who walk through their doors."

The report notes that San Francisco presents a distinct set of considerations for dental care. The city's practices vary widely in focus, with some emphasizing cosmetic dentistry, others specializing in children, complex cases, dental anxiety, implants, or patients who need care without traditional dental insurance. Kinross Research therefore emphasizes that the best dentist for one patient may not be the best choice for another, and that patients should evaluate practices against their own diagnosis, treatment goals, budget, insurance, and location rather than headline ratings alone.

Lands End Dental is located at 6332 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond and Seacliff areas. According to the report, the practice is owned by Dr. Rosa Mathai, DMD, who graduated from the University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine and trained through Harvard-affiliated programs at Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, and who has practiced dentistry in San Francisco for more than a decade.

A major focus of the report is Lands End Dental's breadth of services. The practice offers preventive care, restorative dentistry, implants, cosmetic procedures, and same-day emergency appointments, allowing patients to coordinate multiple stages of care within one office. The report also notes the practice's wheelchair-accessible street-level entrance, its acceptance of PPO dental insurance, and its dental discount plan for patients without insurance.

Kinross Research identifies the practice's approach to patient feedback as an important differentiator. Publicly listed reviews highlight friendly scheduling, gentle hygiene care, professional treatment, and an emphasis on preventive care rather than unnecessary procedures. The report argues that this pattern of feedback is consistent with the practice's stated focus on long-term patient relationships.

The research highlights that dental emergencies can happen without warning, and that practices offering same-day emergency appointments received additional attention in the ranking, consistent with the American Dental Association's recommendation that patients contact a dentist as soon as possible during a dental emergency.

Rather than treating every patient as having the same requirements, the report identifies different considerations that may make one type of practice more appropriate for a particular patient.

Kinross Research recommends that patients evaluate dentists based on factors such as:



Range of dental services

Dentist experience and credentials

Patient experience and communication

Emergency availability

Insurance and affordability

Location and accessibility

Preventive care approach

Clarity of treatment recommendations

Transparency of costs and payment plans Publicly available patient feedback

The report also emphasizes that patients should verify a dentist's California license through the Dental Board of California, which licenses and regulates dentists in the state with public protection as its stated priority.

"Cost is one of the biggest reasons people postpone dental care, and it deserves a straight answer," the Kinross Research editorial team noted. "A practice should be willing to explain what a cleaning, a crown, or a larger treatment will actually run, how insurance applies, and what the options are for a patient paying out of pocket. Clear answers about money build more trust than any discount headline

Another section of the report examines how patients should prepare for a first appointment. Kinross Research identifies medical and dental history, examination, X-rays when appropriate, cleaning, discussion of symptoms, and treatment planning as common components of an initial visit, and recommends that patients ask about the process ahead of time to prevent surprises.

The research also identifies several common mistakes patients make when choosing a dentist, including selecting a provider based solely on star ratings, skipping license verification, failing to ask about insurance and payment options before treatment, and not contacting references or reading detailed feedback about communication and treatment explanations.

Kinross Research recommends that patients determine their main dental need before booking, whether that is a routine cleaning, an emergency appointment, implant treatment, cosmetic work, or care for dental anxiety, and that they ask each practice the same core questions regarding services, insurance, emergency availability, costs, and the first appointment process.

The report concludes that the strongest dental fit is one that aligns with the patient's actual needs across care range, communication, convenience, and cost. According to the research, a practice that combines preventive and restorative dentistry with implants, cosmetic services, emergency appointments, and an experienced dentist can reduce the number of offices a patient needs over time.

Kinross Research's full report, "Best Dentists in San Francisco (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," provides a detailed examination of ten San Francisco dental practices and practical guidance for residents choosing a dentist for preventive care, restorative treatment, cosmetic procedures, and emergency needs.

About Lands End Dental

Lands End Dental is a San Francisco-based dental practice located at 6332 Geary Boulevard in the Richmond and Seacliff areas. Led by founder and owner Dr. Rosa Mathai, DMD, the practice serves patients across the Bay Area with preventive, restorative, cosmetic, implant, and same-day emergency dental care. The practice accepts PPO dental insurance, offers a dental discount plan for patients without insurance, and maintains a wheelchair-accessible street-level entrance. Lands End Dental is welcoming new patients.

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