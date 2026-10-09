ISTANBUL, Türkiye - October 9, 2026 - Elithair has compiled a 2026 overview of ten hair transplant clinics in Turkey, highlighting doctor involvement, pre-operative assessments, personalized treatment planning and aftercare. For international patients researching the best hair transplant clinic in Turkey, the guide encourages comparison beyond prices and before-and-after photos, focusing on medical oversight, donor-area planning and long-term patient support.

1. Elithair: Doctor-Led Care, Structured Assessment and International Patient Support

Based in Istanbul and medically led by Dr. Abdulaziz Balwi, Elithair combines personalized hair restoration planning with medical checkpoints throughout the patient journey.

Its 5-Doctor Concept encompasses five medical checkpoints: diagnosis and consultation, pre-operative assessment, treatment and hairline planning, the transplant procedure and post-operative examination.

The clinic's six-stage Pre-Test System supports pre-operative assessment and treatment planning. Hairline design considers facial proportions, age, existing hair, donor capacity and potential future hair loss.

Treatment options include NEO FUE extraction and DHI implantation, with the recommended approach determined through individual assessment.

Depending on the selected package, international patient services may include hotel accommodation, VIP transfers, language support, PRP treatment and aftercare products. Patients also receive post-operative guidance through the Elithair app.

Elithair reports having treated more than 150,000 patients.

2. Cosmedica: Sapphire FUE and DHI Options

Cosmedica is an Istanbul-based provider led by Dr. Levent Acar. Its treatment offering includes Sapphire FUE and its Micro Sapphire DHI approach, alongside coordinated services for international patients.

3. MedArt Hair: Boutique Treatment Model

MedArt Hair presents a boutique approach to hair restoration, emphasising limited daily patient numbers and individualised planning. Its advertised techniques include FUE, Sapphire FUE, DHI and Long Hair FUE.

4. Long Hair Center: Personalised Care and Multiple Treatment Options

Long Hair Center offers FUE and DHI alongside services including beard, eyebrow, female and unshaven hair transplantation. The clinic emphasises individual assessment and a limited daily procedure model.

5. Dr Hakan Clinic: Boutique Care and Direct Physician Communication

Located in Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Dr Hakan Clinic focuses on FUE and DHI procedures. Its stated approach emphasises limited daily patient numbers, personalised hairline design and direct physician communication.

6. ASMED: FUE and Donor-Area Planning

Associated with Dr. Koray Erdoğan, ASMED focuses on FUE hair restoration and detailed donor-area assessment. Its approach highlights donor capacity and long-term treatment planning.

7. HairNeva: Treatment and Travel Coordination

HairNeva offers DHI and Sapphire FUE with coordinated support for international patients. Its treatment information includes pre-operative assessment, accommodation, transfers and post-operative follow-up.

8. Fizyoestet Hair: Individualised Assessment and Team Transparency

Fizyoestet Hair offers FUE, DHI, beard and female hair transplantation. The clinic publicly identifies members of its treatment team and describes a planning process involving photographic assessment and doctor analysis.

9. HLC Ankara: Donor Preservation and Long-Term Planning

Based in Ankara, HLC emphasises donor-area management and long-term hair restoration planning. It provides an option for patients considering treatment outside Istanbul.

10. Hair of Istanbul: International Patient Coordination

Hair of Istanbul offers hair, beard, female and Afro hair transplantation. Its patient communications feature treatment journeys and services for patients travelling internationally.

How Should Patients Compare Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey?

Elithair encourages prospective patients to ask each provider:



Who performs and supervises each stage of the procedure?

What medical assessments take place before treatment?

How are donor capacity and future hair loss considered?

What is included in the written treatment quote? What follow-up care is available after returning home?

Clinic services and package inclusions should be confirmed directly with each provider. Hair transplantation requires individual medical assessment; results and recovery times vary.

For information about Elithair or to request a free hair analysis, visit elithai.

About Elithair

Elithair is an Istanbul-based hair transplant provider serving international patients. Medically led by Dr. Abdulaziz Balwi, its approach combines doctor-led assessment, personalised treatment planning, coordinated patient services and post-operative support.