Coastal Bath Design Highlights The Bathroom Features Palm Beach Gardens Homeowners Are Prioritizing In 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) Coastal Bath Design is highlighting the bathroom remodeling features Palm Beach Gardens homeowners are considering in 2026. Owner Oliver Smith discusses walk-in showers, improved storage, durable tile, updated bathtubs, better lighting, and accessible layouts as practical ways to improve comfort, functionality, and long-term usability in South Florida homes.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL - October 9, 2026 - As homeowners across Palm Beach Gardens continue evaluating ways to improve comfort, functionality, and the long-term usability of their homes, bathroom remodeling remains an opportunity to combine practical improvements with updated interior design. Coastal Bath Design is highlighting the bathroom features worth considering in 2026, with particular attention to walk-in showers, efficient storage, durable materials, improved lighting, and layouts that accommodate changing household needs.

Owned by Oliver Smith, Coastal Bath Design provides bathroom remodeling services in Palm Beach Gardens and surrounding South Florida communities. The company specializes in Bathroom Remodel, Bathroom Design, Bathtub Installation, and Tile Installation, helping homeowners evaluate renovation options based on the size, condition, and intended use of their bathrooms.

One of the most important considerations in modern bathroom remodeling is the relationship between appearance and everyday functionality. While updated finishes can transform the visual character of a bathroom, homeowners are also looking for improvements that make the space easier to navigate, clean, organize, and use comfortably.

"Homeowners want bathrooms that look good, but the design also needs to make sense for how they live," said Oliver Smith, owner of Coastal Bath Design. "The most useful improvements often involve things people interact with every day, such as shower access, storage, lighting, and the amount of space available around fixtures. Those details can make a significant difference in how the finished bathroom feels."

Walk-in showers are among the features Coastal Bath Design recommends homeowners evaluate when planning a renovation. Depending on the existing layout, a walk-in shower can create a more open appearance, improve access, and provide an opportunity to incorporate updated fixtures, built-in storage, and carefully selected wall and floor materials.

Shower design involves more than choosing a glass enclosure or decorative finish. Drainage, waterproofing, slope, fixture placement, ventilation, and available floor space all influence how the shower functions over time.

For homeowners considering a more open shower configuration, the size of the bathroom and the placement of nearby fixtures should be evaluated before selecting a particular design. A layout that works well in a larger primary bathroom may not be appropriate for a compact guest bathroom.

Thoughtful Bathroom Design also considers how the shower, vanity, toilet, bathtub, doors, and storage areas relate to one another. Improving circulation and reducing unnecessary obstacles can help make the space more comfortable without necessarily increasing its overall square footage.

Storage is another important priority. Bathrooms frequently need to accommodate towels, toiletries, cleaning supplies, personal care products, and other everyday items, yet many older layouts provide limited cabinet or drawer space.

Homeowners may consider vanities with more efficient drawer configurations, recessed medicine cabinets, shower niches, linen storage, and other solutions that reduce countertop clutter.

Rather than adding storage wherever space is available, Coastal Bath Design recommends thinking about where items are used. Storage positioned near the shower, vanity, or bathing area can improve convenience while helping the room remain organized.

Material selection is particularly important in bathrooms because surfaces are regularly exposed to water, humidity, cleaning products, and daily wear. Flooring, shower walls, countertops, cabinetry, and other finishes should be evaluated for both appearance and maintenance requirements.

Professional Tile Installation can play a central role in creating a durable and cohesive bathroom. Homeowners can choose from different tile sizes, textures, colors, and patterns to establish a particular style while considering slip resistance, grout maintenance, and the suitability of each material for its intended location.

Large-format tile can create a more continuous visual appearance in certain applications, while smaller tile formats may be useful in areas where additional flexibility is needed to accommodate slopes or design details.

The appropriate choice depends on the surface, installation requirements, and overall bathroom design. Proper substrate preparation and waterproofing are especially important in wet areas, regardless of the decorative tile selected.

In Palm Beach Gardens, where warm temperatures and humid conditions are familiar parts of the South Florida climate, moisture management deserves particular attention during bathroom renovations.

Bathrooms generate substantial moisture through showers and bathing. Effective ventilation, appropriate waterproofing, and suitable materials can help manage these conditions and support the long-term performance of the remodeled space.

Lighting is another feature that can substantially change the experience of using a bathroom. A single overhead fixture may leave shadows around mirrors or provide insufficient illumination for grooming and other daily activities.

Layered lighting can combine general illumination with vanity lighting and carefully positioned accent fixtures. Homeowners may also consider how natural light enters the bathroom and whether privacy needs affect window treatments or glazing choices.

Bathtubs remain an important consideration even as homeowners explore updated shower configurations. Some households prefer retaining a bathtub for family use, while others value a dedicated soaking area or a combined tub-and-shower arrangement.

When evaluating Bathtub Installation, homeowners should consider available floor space, accessibility, fixture placement, bathing preferences, and the relationship between the bathtub and other features.

A freestanding bathtub may create a distinctive focal point in a larger bathroom, while an alcove bathtub can provide a practical solution in a more compact space. The right choice depends on the room's dimensions and the household's priorities rather than appearance alone.

Another area of interest in 2026 is long-term accessibility. Homeowners may consider wider circulation paths, practical shower entries, appropriate fixture heights, slip-resistant flooring, and other design details that support easier use over time.

Accessibility does not have to mean sacrificing visual appeal. Many functional improvements can be incorporated into a contemporary bathroom design while maintaining a cohesive appearance.

Coastal Bath Design also encourages homeowners to think about the relationship between bathroom upgrades and the existing home. Cabinet finishes, hardware, tile, lighting, and fixtures can be selected to complement nearby bedrooms and living areas rather than creating a room that feels disconnected from the rest of the property.

A complete Bathroom Remodel requires coordination between design choices and construction requirements. Changes to plumbing fixtures can affect walls and flooring, a new shower configuration may require different waterproofing details, and updated cabinetry can influence lighting and electrical placement.

Making these decisions together during the planning stage can help homeowners better understand the scope of the project and avoid treating major components as unrelated purchases.

Budget planning is another essential part of the process. Homeowners should distinguish between necessary improvements, such as addressing damaged materials or outdated fixtures, and optional upgrades that primarily affect appearance.

Prioritizing the features that have the greatest impact on daily use can help create a renovation plan that aligns with both the homeowner's goals and the available budget.

The condition of the existing bathroom also matters. Previous water exposure, deteriorated surfaces, plumbing conditions, and earlier renovation work may influence the project once existing materials are evaluated or removed.

For Palm Beach Gardens homeowners considering bathroom improvements in 2026, Coastal Bath Design identifies a consistent theme across these planning considerations: the most effective renovation is one that balances style with comfort, maintenance, moisture management, and long-term functionality.

A well-planned bathroom does not necessarily require the largest shower, the most expensive materials, or the most elaborate layout. Instead, the strongest results come from selecting features that work together and address the practical needs of the people using the space.

Homeowners can begin by identifying what is not working in their current bathroom. Limited storage, difficult shower access, poor lighting, deteriorated surfaces, inadequate ventilation, or an inefficient layout can all provide a starting point for developing renovation priorities.

Coastal Bath Design continues to help homeowners throughout Palm Beach Gardens and surrounding South Florida communities evaluate bathroom remodeling options, compare design approaches, and plan improvements suited to their properties.

Homeowners considering a bathroom renovation can contact Coastal Bath Design in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida to discuss bathroom design, bathtub installation, tile installation, and complete bathroom remodeling options.

About Coastal Bath Design

Coastal Bath Design is a bathroom remodeling company serving Palm Beach Gardens, Florida and surrounding South Florida communities. Owned by Oliver Smith, the company specializes in bathroom remodel, bathroom design, bathtub installation, and tile installation services. Coastal Bath Design helps homeowners plan bathroom renovations that combine practical functionality, updated materials, and personalized design preferences.