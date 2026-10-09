USISPF Lauds H-1B, Green Card Amid US Action On PERM Programme

USISPF Highlights Economic Benefits of Legal Immigration

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Friday (local time) highlighted the economic contribution of legal immigration to the United States, emphasising the role of Indian Americans in driving innovation, creating jobs and strengthening the country's global technological competitiveness, amid the US administration's action against several companies under the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme.

In a statement, USISPF said the Green Card and H-1B programmes were among the most significant economic policy success stories of the United States, attracting skilled professionals and contributing to economic growth.

"The Green Card and H-1B programs are among the United States' most significant economic policy success stories, strengthening America's economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness. These programs have attracted some of the world's brightest minds, helping build businesses, create jobs, and advance American technological leadership," the forum said.

Citing an analysis of 2022 US Census Bureau data, USISPF said legal immigration pathways had generated USD 2.1 trillion in combined household income, contributed USD 382.9 billion in federal taxes and USD 196.3 billion in state and local taxes, and left USD 1.6 trillion in spending power.

Referring to a White House ceremony where President Donald Trump presented the National Medals of Science and the National Medals of Technology and Innovation, USISPF said,“Nowhere is this more evident than at the White House ceremony, where President Donald J. Trump presented the National Medals of Science and the National Medals of Technology and Innovation, the nation's highest honors for exemplary achievement and leadership in science and technology, to six of America's greatest living innovators. Five of them were born outside the United States, underscoring the extraordinary contributions of immigrant talent to American innovation and prosperity."

Forum Urges Balanced Approach

USISPF acknowledged the US Department of Labour's recent action concerning the PERM programme, while expressing support for efforts to prevent fraud and abuse in legal immigration pathways.

"We fully support the administration's efforts to prevent fraud and abuse in legal immigration programs, which undermines the domestic job market in the United States, and ensure these pathways operate with integrity and in accordance with their intended purpose," it said.

However, the forum stressed that efforts to protect American workers should also take into account the economic benefits of legal immigration.

"While supporting efforts to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse, we must also recognize the tremendous economic benefits that legal immigration brings to the United States," USISPF said.

Contribution of Indian Americans

Highlighting the Indian American community as an example, the forum said, "Generations of Indian Americans have come to this country through legal immigration pathways, worked hard, pursued education, built businesses, and become successful, tax-paying members of American society, like so many immigrant communities before them."

"Though the Indian American community is 1.5% of the total population of the United States, it contributes 6% to the GDP," the statement added.

USISPF further said Indian Americans had co-founded 72 of the 648 unicorns in the United States in 2024, contributing to the United States' technological edge on the global stage and strengthening shared values between the two countries and cultures.

"We share the administration's goal of helping the United States succeed as a global technology leader by attracting the best global technology talent while sustaining a strong domestic job market," the forum said.

USISPF Statement - US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (@USISPForum) October 9, 2026

US Administration Takes Action on Immigration Programs

The statement comes after US Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling announced the suspension of several major technology and IT outsourcing companies from the PERM programme amid multiple active federal investigations.

The companies named included Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini, along with US technology companies Microsoft and Adobe.

Sonderling said the department would neither accept new applications nor process pending permanent labour certification applications involving the companies.

US Vice President JD Vance also criticised alleged misuse of the H-1B visa programme, arguing that it should be used to recruit highly skilled foreign workers for positions that cannot be filled by American workers.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the administration's action was intended to send a strong message to employers.

"This announcement today should send and does send a strong signal to every single employer in the United States that the Trump Administration will not tolerate discrimination against American workers," Blanche said.

New Fees Proposed for OPT

The announcement came a day after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed new fees for F-1 students seeking Optional Practical Training (OPT).

Under the rule announced on October 7, DHS would set a USD 70,000 fee for initial OPT and USD 30,000 for any subsequent OPT.

“Optional Practical Training was never meant to be a back door into the American workforce, a subsidy for cheap labor, or a prize for those who game the system,” a DHS spokesperson said.

The fees would be paid by SEVP-certified schools and would not be tied to a particular employer.

DHS will accept public comments on the proposed rule from October 8 through November 9.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)