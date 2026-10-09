Kamala Harris's Husband Opposes Another White House Bid: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 10 (IANS) Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is considering another presidential run in 2028, but her husband, Doug Emhoff, has privately expressed reservations about the prospect, while some Democratic donors have warned that another campaign would face significant challenges, according to a media report.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that Emhoff has told people privately he would prefer Harris not to seek the presidency again, although those close to him expect he would support her if she decides to enter the race.

The report, citing people familiar with the conversations, said Harris has been taking steps that could lay the groundwork for another White House campaign, including meeting major donors, hiring political staff and travelling to battleground states to campaign for Democratic candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.

Harris, the daughter of an Indian mother and Jamaican father, has publicly maintained that she has not decided whether to make another attempt to become America's first woman president.

"I have not decided if I'm going to run again," Harris said at an NAACP event in Michigan last month, according to the newspaper.

"I do sincerely believe '28 won't matter if we don't get through '26," she added, emphasising the importance of the upcoming congressional elections.

A spokesman for Harris declined to comment on the Journal's report.

Harris was the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 and lost to Republican Donald Trump.

According to the newspaper, some Democratic donors have privately questioned whether Harris should seek the nomination again, while several party figures believe Democrats should consider a fresh candidate in 2028.

The report said Emhoff's concerns come after years of supporting Harris through demanding political campaigns and intense public scrutiny.

In her memoir, "107 Days," Harris described the personal toll of the 2024 campaign on their marriage, including the pressure created by political attacks and public criticism.

Since leaving Washington, Emhoff has resumed practising law in Los Angeles, while the couple have purchased a home in Malibu.

Despite uncertainty surrounding her presidential ambitions, Harris has remained politically active.

The Journal reported that she has participated in several private fundraisers in California, including events supporting Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate David Crowley and Nevada gubernatorial candidate Aaron Ford.

She also joined a Democratic National Committee mobilisation call involving more than 2,000 volunteers, encouraging campaign workers to reach voters in competitive states.

Harris is expected to campaign in Nevada and Georgia, including on behalf of Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, who is seeking re-election.

She has also strengthened her political operation, working with advisers including former ambassador Candace Bond and communications director Eduardo Negrón.

The report said Harris has maintained ties with Democratic strategist Brian Fallon, who worked on her 2024 presidential campaign.

Her political activities come as several prominent Democrats weigh potential presidential bids.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, another possible contender, has said he would not run if Harris entered the race, according to the newspaper.

Harris continues to have support among important Democratic constituencies, particularly Black women, and has been campaigning to mobilise voters in competitive states.

Democratic strategist Donna Brazile, who remains in contact with Harris, told the Journal that the former vice president was concentrating on helping Democratic candidates in the November elections.

Harris served as vice president from 2021 to 2025 under Biden, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first person of South Asian descent to hold the office. Before that, she represented California in the US Senate and served as the state's attorney general.