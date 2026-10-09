Pdfrest Launches N8n Integration With Zugferd And Factur-X E-Invoicing Workflows

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New community node brings PDF processing and automated hybrid invoice creation and validation to visual workflows.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- pdfRest, by Datalogics, announced its official entry into the n8n ecosystem with the release of @pdfrest/n8n-nodes-pdfrest, a verified community node package that was developed and is maintained by pdfRest. This node brings enterprise PDF processing directly to the n8n visual workflow canvas. n8n users can now add PDF conversion, compression, OCR, redaction, digital signing, and e-invoicing to any visual automation without writing custom HTTP code. The package is available now on npm and installs in seconds from the n8n Community Nodes settings panel.Simplifying PDF Processing in n8n: n8n connects services and automates complex workflows visually. Integrating PDF APIs through generic HTTP Request nodes, however, can require manual configuration of file uploads, request parameters, and API responses. The pdfRest community node simplifies that setup, allowing teams to select PDF operations, configure parameters, and connect the results to subsequent workflow steps.The pdfRest community node removes that detour entirely. PDF operations appear on the canvas as configured nodes, functioning identically to any other native n8n integration. Developers select the operation, set parameters, and connect the output to the next step while the underlying HTTP layer is handled automatically.Over 40 Adobe PDF Library Operations on the Canvas Powered by the Adobe PDF Library and Adobe PDF Converter, the same engine underlying Adobe Acrobat and Distiller, the pdfRest node exposes more than 40 operations across every major PDF processing category:Convert: Transform PDF files to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and image formats, or convert Office files, HTML, and web pages to PDF.Compress and Optimize: Reduce file sizes, linearize for web delivery, and flatten forms and annotations.OCR and Extraction: Make scanned documents searchable, extract text, and capture form data for downstream processing.Secure and Redact: Apply passwords and permissions, permanently redact sensitive content, and add visual watermarks.Sign: Apply digital signatures with full control over field appearance and placement.Archive and Comply: Convert files to PDF/A for long-term archival and PDF/X for commercial print production.Every operation works seamlessly with pdfRest Cloud in US or EU regions, as well as self-hosted pdfRest Container deployments. Teams with strict data residency requirements across the US, Germany, and France can configure the node to point at their private infrastructure while keeping workflow logic identical.Dedicated ZUGFeRD and Factur-X E-Invoicing Workflows Alongside the core node package, pdfRest has released a dedicated ZUGFeRD and Factur-X e-invoicing workflow template for n8n. The workflow automates the creation and validation of ZUGFeRD and Factur-X hybrid e-invoices, combining a human-readable PDF/A-3 document with embedded machine-readable CII XML to support e-invoicing workflows in Germany and France. An n8n automation can now receive CII XML invoice data, assemble the hybrid package, validate every layer of compliance, and route the finished file to delivery or archival without custom engineering.Ready-to-Import Workflow Templates To help n8n users accelerate deployment, pdfRest has published a growing library of ready-to-import template workflows on the pdfRest n8n Creator Page. Current templates include:ZUGFeRD and Factur-X E-Invoicing: Assemble, validate, and route compliant hybrid e-invoices from CII XML data.Automated Document Splitting & Review: Automatically split incoming PDF bundles, route pages through AI models, and organize results in cloud storage.Intelligent Document Classification: Route incoming email attachments through OCR and classification models to automatically index and store files.New templates are added regularly, each shipping with canvas setup notes and configuration placeholders so development teams can import, authenticate, and launch in minutes."n8n users are already building some of the most sophisticated document automation workflows we have seen, connecting cloud storage, language models, ERP systems, and communication platforms," said Eric Shore, Chief Innovation Officer at Datalogics. "What they have not had until now is a first-class PDF node that matches the quality of those other integrations. The pdfRest community node closes that gap by bringing enterprise PDF processing directly onto the canvas."Getting Started Adding PDF processing to any self-hosted n8n instance takes under a minute:Open Settings > Community Nodes in your n8n instance.Enter @pdfrest/n8n-nodes-pdfrest and confirm installation.Add your pdfRest API key or Container URL as a credential.Drag the pdfRest node onto any canvas and start building.To review source code or contribute, visit the official @pdfrest/n8n-nodes-pdfrest package listing on npm. To explore pre-built workflow templates, visit the pdfRest Creator Page on n8n. Developers can sign up for a free account to generate API keys and explore all available tools by visiting pdfRest Sign Up.About pdfRest: pdfRest, by Datalogics, provides a comprehensive suite of REST API tools for robust and reliable PDF processing. Designed for developers and enterprises, pdfRest empowers seamless integration of powerful PDF functionalities into any application or workflow, offering both cloud-hosted and self-hosted solutions for quick integration with maximum flexibility, security, and control. Learn more at pdfrest.

Lisa Carrano

Datalogics, Inc.

+1 312-853-8200

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pdfRest Launches n8n Integration with ZUGFeRD and Factur-X E-Invoicing Workflows News Provided By Datalogics, Inc. October 10, 2026, 01:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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