Degaussing Systems Market Size To Reach USD 1.20 Billion By 2031, Driven By Naval Modernization And Maritime Defense Requirements Mordor Intelligence
"Degaussing Systems Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Degaussing Systems Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.
Hyderabad – Oct 9th, 2026 - The degaussing systems market is estimated at USD 0.92 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.45% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. Demand is linked to naval vessel protection, magnetic signature management, and defense modernization programs.
Degaussing systems help reduce a vessel's magnetic signature, lowering its vulnerability to magnetic mines and supporting naval survivability. These systems are used on military vessels that operate in environments where magnetic detection poses a threat. Requirements for vessel upgrades and the integration of onboard defense technologies support market demand.
Market growth also depends on naval procurement priorities, fleet maintenance programs, and the installation of degaussing equipment on new vessels. System performance, integration requirements, and the cost of installation and maintenance can influence purchasing decisions across naval fleets.
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Key Trends Shaping the Degaussing Systems Market
Naval Fleet Modernization
Naval modernization programs support demand for equipment that improves vessel protection and operational readiness. Degaussing systems remain relevant for vessels that require magnetic signature control as part of their onboard defense capabilities.
Focus on Protection Against Magnetic Mines
Magnetic mines use changes in a vessel's magnetic field as a detection mechanism. Degaussing systems help manage this signature, making them an important component of magnetic threat mitigation for naval vessels.
Integration with Naval Vessel Systems
Degaussing equipment must work within a vessel's electrical and onboard systems. Installation on new ships and upgrades to existing fleets create demand for systems that meet platform-specific requirements.
Maintenance and Upgrades of Existing Fleets
Naval vessels require ongoing maintenance to preserve equipment performance throughout their service lives. Refurbishment and system replacement programs can contribute to demand alongside new vessel procurement.
Degaussing Systems Market Segmentation Analysis
By Vessel Type
Destroyers
Frigates
Submarines
Aircraft Carriers
Other Vessel Types
By Component
Degaussing Coils
Control Units
Power Supplies
Monitoring Systems
Other Components
By Solution
Degaussing Systems
Ranging Systems
By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South America
Read this Report in japanese version: 消磁システム市場規模、シェア、成長および業界調査レポート、2031年
Degaussing Systems Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape includes defense technology providers and marine systems manufacturers that serve naval shipbuilding, equipment integration, and fleet modernization requirements. Competition is shaped by system reliability, compatibility with vessel platforms, technical expertise, and the ability to support installation and maintenance needs.
Key players include:
L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
Ultra Maritime
Larsen & Toubro Limited
IFEN GmbH
American Superconductor Corporation
Conclusion
The degaussing systems market is projected to grow from USD 0.92 billion in 2026 to USD 1.20 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.45%. Naval modernization, magnetic signature management, and the need to protect vessels against magnetic threats are relevant demand factors.
Market participants must address platform integration requirements, installation costs, and the maintenance needs of existing naval fleets. Procurement cycles and defense budgets may also affect the timing of new installations and upgrades.
Over the forecast period, demand is expected to remain tied to naval fleet requirements and the role of magnetic signature control in vessel protection. New installations and upgrades to existing systems will remain important areas to monitor.
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