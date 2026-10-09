Degaussing Systems Market Size To Reach USD 1.20 Billion By 2031, Driven By Naval Modernization And Maritime Defense Requirements Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews)"Degaussing Systems Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Degaussing Systems Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Oct 9th, 2026 - The degaussing systems market is estimated at USD 0.92 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.45% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. Demand is linked to naval vessel protection, magnetic signature management, and defense modernization programs.

Degaussing systems help reduce a vessel's magnetic signature, lowering its vulnerability to magnetic mines and supporting naval survivability. These systems are used on military vessels that operate in environments where magnetic detection poses a threat. Requirements for vessel upgrades and the integration of onboard defense technologies support market demand.

Market growth also depends on naval procurement priorities, fleet maintenance programs, and the installation of degaussing equipment on new vessels. System performance, integration requirements, and the cost of installation and maintenance can influence purchasing decisions across naval fleets.

Get More info:

Key Trends Shaping the Degaussing Systems Market

Naval Fleet Modernization

Naval modernization programs support demand for equipment that improves vessel protection and operational readiness. Degaussing systems remain relevant for vessels that require magnetic signature control as part of their onboard defense capabilities.

Focus on Protection Against Magnetic Mines

Magnetic mines use changes in a vessel's magnetic field as a detection mechanism. Degaussing systems help manage this signature, making them an important component of magnetic threat mitigation for naval vessels.

Integration with Naval Vessel Systems

Degaussing equipment must work within a vessel's electrical and onboard systems. Installation on new ships and upgrades to existing fleets create demand for systems that meet platform-specific requirements.

Maintenance and Upgrades of Existing Fleets

Naval vessels require ongoing maintenance to preserve equipment performance throughout their service lives. Refurbishment and system replacement programs can contribute to demand alongside new vessel procurement.

Degaussing Systems Market Segmentation Analysis

By Vessel Type

Destroyers

Frigates

Submarines

Aircraft Carriers

Other Vessel Types

By Component

Degaussing Coils

Control Units

Power Supplies

Monitoring Systems

Other Components

By Solution

Degaussing Systems

Ranging Systems

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Read this Report in japanese version: 消磁システム市場規模、シェア、成長および業界調査レポート、2031年

Degaussing Systems Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape includes defense technology providers and marine systems manufacturers that serve naval shipbuilding, equipment integration, and fleet modernization requirements. Competition is shaped by system reliability, compatibility with vessel platforms, technical expertise, and the ability to support installation and maintenance needs.

Key players include:

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Ultra Maritime

Larsen & Toubro Limited

IFEN GmbH

American Superconductor Corporation

Conclusion

The degaussing systems market is projected to grow from USD 0.92 billion in 2026 to USD 1.20 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.45%. Naval modernization, magnetic signature management, and the need to protect vessels against magnetic threats are relevant demand factors.

Market participants must address platform integration requirements, installation costs, and the maintenance needs of existing naval fleets. Procurement cycles and defense budgets may also affect the timing of new installations and upgrades.

Over the forecast period, demand is expected to remain tied to naval fleet requirements and the role of magnetic signature control in vessel protection. New installations and upgrades to existing systems will remain important areas to monitor.

Industry Related Reports

Air Defense Systems Market: The Air Defense Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 17.69 billion in 2026 to USD 25.82 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.85% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising defense spending, increasing demand for advanced missile and aerial threat interception capabilities, ongoing military modernization programs, and the need to strengthen national security against evolving airborne threats.

Battlefield Management Systems Market: The Battlefield Management Systems Market is projected to grow from USD 12.45 billion in 2026 to USD 15.38 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.32% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing defense modernization programs, rising demand for real-time battlefield intelligence, growing adoption of network-centric warfare technologies, and the need to improve situational awareness, communication, and coordination across military operations.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

For any inquiries or to access the full report, please contact:

...