Jamaica To Strengthen Air Connectivity With GCC Region

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Shanna K. Salmon

KINGSTON, Jamaica, (JIS) – Jamaica to strengthen air connectivity with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region as part of efforts to position the island as a regional aviation hub.

“We are positioning Jamaica to be the hub for the GCC gateways coming through the Caribbean, South America and Central America,” said minister of tourism, Edmund Bartlett, addressing local and international media virtually, during a media breakfast held as part of the Jamaica Product Exchange (JAPEX), at Moon Palace Jamaica in Ocho Rios, St Ann, September 15.

Minister Bartlett said discussions have been held with a team in the GCC region that is focused primarily on facilitating air connectivity across the world.

“We have been having discussions on stronger air connectivity with a particular team in the GCC area that is designed primarily for air connectivity across the world. The Caribbean is not one of the areas that was top priority, but now we are making it so,” he said, during discussions on improving air connectivity that also involved Qatar Airways, Saudia and Etihad Airways.

Minister Bartlett noted that travellers from the GCC already have access to Jamaica through an arrangement involving Emirates and German airline Condor.

“Already, Emirates are selling Jamaica through a partnership, codesharing arrangement with Condor. So, people in the GCC region can actually purchase tickets, go through Frankfurt and Frankfurt to Montego Bay.”

Meanwhile, minister Bartlett informed that a team from Saudi Arabia is expected to visit Jamaica in February 2027, including representatives of the Saudi Fund for Development and Saudi Eksab. The minister said discussions have already been held regarding financing support for small and medium-sized tourism enterprises, particularly small hotels.

“I had full and long discussions about our local small hotels and how we can get to upscale these hotels and provide funding support for them,” said minister Bartlett, indicating that further details on the engagements will be provided upon his return to Jamaica.