MHRA Malaysia Strengthen Partnership On Healthcare Innovation And Research

The MHRA has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regulatory collaboration with Malaysia following high-level discussions in Kuala Lumpur.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

LONDON, England – The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening regulatory collaboration with Malaysia following high-level discussions in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysia's minister of health and senior leaders from the country's healthcare, regulatory and research organisations.

During the meeting, MHRA representatives, including chief executive Lawrence Tallon, heard about Malaysia's progress in healthcare, medicines regulation, and research, as well as minister YB Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad's ambition to continue strengthening the country as a leading environment for healthcare innovation, clinical research and life sciences.

Discussions focused on opportunities to deepen cooperation between the MHRA and Malaysian partners in medicines, medical devices and clinical trials. Areas of potential collaboration include greater expert exchange, sharing regulatory knowledge and best practice, advancing work on emerging technologies, and exploring more efficient development and approval pathways while maintaining high standards of safety, quality, and effectiveness.

Both sides agreed on practical next steps to advance the partnership, including further engagement between experts and opportunities for teams to work together

The meeting forms part of the MHRA's wider commitment to strengthening regulatory partnerships throughout the ASEAN region and supporting innovation that delivers benefits for patients around the world.