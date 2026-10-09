Kyrgyzstan's Budget Revenues Exceed Target By $260M In Nine Months
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration Adylbek Kasymaliev announced the figures at a government meeting on October 7, after which he issued a series of instructions to government agencies.
"Republican budget revenues amounted to 608.1 billion soms, exceeding the planned target by 22.7 billion soms. The revenue target was fulfilled by 103.9%," he said.
Kasymaliev also noted that Moody's had upgraded Kyrgyzstan's sovereign credit rating from B3 to B2, with a stable outlook. The upgrade reflects economic growth and diversification, rising GDP per capita, infrastructure investment and stronger public finances, including a decline in public debt relative to GDP, according to the Cabinet of Ministers.
The government said the higher rating could strengthen international investor confidence and expand opportunities to attract long-term financing.
According to Trend 's calculations, Kyrgyzstan's republican budget revenues could reach approximately 811 billion soms ($9.27 billion) in 2026 if the average monthly revenue level recorded in the first nine months is maintained through December.
This estimate is a simple annualized projection based on the nine-month average, rather than an official full-year forecast.
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