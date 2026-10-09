Jewellers Pitch Lure Of Natural Diamonds Amid Lab-Grown Challenge
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bengaluru/Mumbai: Indian jewellers are stepping up their luxury pitch for natural diamonds this festive and wedding season, playing up their rarity and lasting value as cheaper lab-grown stones vie for the same consumer cohort. With natural diamond prices under pressure, jewellers are looking to attract more buyers and create new occasions for purchases in a market that's still largely untapped.
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