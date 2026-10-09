CJP Protest In Delhi: Transport, Schools, Shops Affected Check What's Closed

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi police is on alert ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday (October 10), with restrictions and precautionary measures affecting public transport, road traffic, schools, shops, and internet services.

The Delhi Police has denied permission for the proposed demonstration, which seeks the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Police have stepped up security, with extensive checks at border points, railway stations, and other sensitive locations.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What is the CJP protest in Delhi about?⌵

The Cockroach Janta Party proposed a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 10, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the electoral-roll revision. Delhi Police denied permission for the protest.

2Are Delhi Metro trains completely shut during the CJP protest?⌵

No. The restrictions concern entry and exit at 45 stations, not a shutdown of the entire Metro network. Interchange facilities are available at affected stations except New Delhi; check DMRC updates before travelling.

3How will trains and roads in Delhi be affected on October 10?⌵

More than 250 train services have reportedly been cancelled, and traffic diversions may affect 30 locations from 6 am. Commuters should check their train status, allow extra travel time and monitor Delhi Traffic Police updates.

4Where and when will mobile internet be suspended near Jantar Mantar?⌵

Mobile internet services are set to be suspended within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10. Internet services in the rest of Delhi are expected to remain unaffected.

5Are shops, liquor outlets and schools closed in Delhi for the protest?⌵

Connaught Place businesses have been advised to close, while liquor shops across Delhi have been ordered shut on October 9 and 10. Several schools and colleges have moved classes online or rescheduled meetings; the Connaught Place advisory is not a citywide business closure.

The measures include entry and exit restrictions at 45 Delhi Metro stations, the cancellation of more than 250 train services, possible traffic diversions at 30 locations, and a temporary suspension of mobile internet services within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar. Several schools and colleges have shifted classes online or rescheduled parent-teacher meetings, while the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA) has advised commercial establishments in Connaught Place to remain closed.

Here is a breakdown of what is closed, what is disrupted and what commuters, students, shoppers and residents need to know.

Delhi on October 10: What is closed and what is affected?

1. Delhi Metro: Entry and exit gates at 45 stations closed

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations have been ordered closed from 9 pm on Friday, October 9, until further notice. The restrictions will continue on Saturday, October 10, according to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Major stations affected include Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Janpath, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Indraprastha, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, Hauz Khas and INA.

Other stations on the list include Shaheen Bagh, Jamia Millia Islamia, Okhla Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Ashram, Sarai Kale Khan-Nizamuddin, Welcome, Shahdara, Rithala, Rohini, Azadpur and Shivaji Stadium.

The DMRC has said interchange facilities will remain available at the affected stations, except at New Delhi Metro station.

Importantly, the restrictions concern station entry and exit gates; they do not amount to a shutdown of the entire Delhi Metro network. Passengers should check the latest DMRC announcements before travelling.

2. Trains: More than 250 services cancelled

Rail services are expected to face significant disruption on October 10, with more than 250 train services connecting New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations with destinations across the country reportedly cancelled.

The cancellations cover passenger trains scheduled to depart from their originating stations after 2 pm on October 9, as well as trains scheduled to arrive at New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4 am and 2 pm on October 10. Departures from these stations and local train services have also been affected.

Separately, the Bikaner Division of North Western Railway announced the cancellation of 13 Delhi-bound train services for Saturday, most of them originating in or passing through Haryana.

Among the affected trains are:

Kalka-Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi (12006)

Una-Chandigarh-New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Express (12058)

Amritsar-Delhi Shatabdi (12014)

Sirsa-Tilak Bridge Haryana Express (15308)

Tilak Bridge-Bhiwani Express (14738)

Bhiwani-Tilak Express (14737)

Rewari-Old Delhi Passenger (54414)

Old Delhi-Rewari Passenger (54421)

Hisar-Old Delhi Passenger (54310)

Hisar-New Delhi Passenger (54424)

Railway officials cited operational reasons for the cancellations. Passengers should verify their individual train status and refund or alternative travel arrangements with the relevant railway authorities before leaving for the station.

3. Roads: Traffic diversions possible at 30 locations

The Delhi Traffic Police has warned of possible traffic disruptions and diversions at 30 locations across the capital from 6 am on Saturday. The measures will depend on the prevailing law-and-order situation.

Key locations where traffic movement could be affected include:

Shankar Road-Vande Mataram 'T' Point

Dhaula Kuan Flyover

Jhandewalan and Panchkuian

Mandi House

Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg

Guru Nanak Chowk

Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar Road

Lodhi Road Flyover and Neela Gumbad

Samrat Hotel roundabout

Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing

Bhikaji Cama Place and Moti Bagh Flyover

Windsor Palace roundabout

Rail Bhawan and Patel Chowk roundabouts

RML Hospital roundabout

The traffic police has advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time and avoid non-essential travel where possible.

Those travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport through New Delhi and Central Delhi should account for potential delays and additional security checks. Possible restrictions on vehicles entering New Delhi after 6 am are also being assessed, according to police sources.

For traffic assistance, commuters can call 1095 or 011-25844444. They should also monitor the Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media channels for updates.

4. Internet: Mobile services suspended near Jantar Mantar

Mobile internet services are set to be suspended within a 4-km radius of Jantar Mantar from 10 pm on October 9 until 10 pm on October 10, according to sources. The Union Home Ministry has approved the decision, the sources said.

The restriction applies to mobile internet services within the specified area. Internet services in the rest of Delhi are expected to remain unaffected.

The suspension is part of the security measures intended to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order during the proposed protest.

Residents and visitors in the affected area should plan for possible interruptions to mobile data access during the specified period.

5. Schools and colleges: Online classes, PTM changes

Several schools and colleges in Delhi have shifted classes online or rescheduled parent-teacher meetings ahead of the protest.

The changes come amid concerns over transport disruptions, traffic diversions and security restrictions that could affect students, teachers and parents travelling across the city.

6. Shops and offices: Connaught Place closure advisory

The New Delhi Traders Association has advised shops, offices, restaurants and other commercial establishments in Connaught Place to remain closed on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

The association urged shop owners and occupants of commercial premises to remain vigilant and cooperate with the advisory, citing the possibility of property damage and injuries during the expected protests.

The advisory applies to commercial establishments in Connaught Place. It should not be interpreted as a blanket closure order for every market and business across Delhi.

| SC asks Centre to regulate metro, other public transport ahead of Oct 10 protest

Liquor shops across Delhi have been ordered to remain closed on October 9 and October 10 as a preventive measure ahead of the proposed protest.

The closure is part of the broader security arrangements being implemented in the capital.

The Delhi High Court has directed that proceedings at the Patiala House and Rouse Avenue court complexes be conducted virtually on Saturday, October 10.

All seven district court complexes in Delhi will otherwise remain open, according to the notification.

The High Court has also directed that no adverse orders be passed in district courts because of the non-appearance of litigants, advocates, witnesses or accused persons. Urgent matters are to be adjourned for a short date, and undertrial prisoners are to be produced through virtual mode.

Delhi Police has denied permission for the CJP's proposed protest, citing the short notice given for the event and alleged non-compliance with directions during an earlier protest.

Joint Commissioner of Police Nupur Prasad said the application was submitted on October 7, only three days before the proposed gathering, whereas the applicable rules require applications to be submitted at least 10 days in advance.

Security arrangements include a reported deployment of tens of thousands of police and paramilitary personnel, with more than 120 companies of Central Armed Police Forces expected to be involved.

The New Delhi district has been divided into 20 zones for closer monitoring. Police have also conducted mock drills and stepped up checks at the capital's borders, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels, guest houses and other sensitive locations.

(With PTI inputs)

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