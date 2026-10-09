'America's Psychiatrist' Dr. Carole Lieberman - Available For Media Interviews For World Mental Health Day

Dr. Lieberman at National Press Club podium

World Mental Health Day is Oct. 10, 2026, and Oct. 2026 is Mental Health Awareness Month

- Dr. Carole LIebermanBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation observes World Mental Health Day on October 10 and continues through Mental Health Awareness Month, Dr. Carole Lieberman - internationally recognized board‐certified psychiatrist, best‐selling author, Emmy‐honored media personality, and internationally recognized forensic expert - is available for interviews, expert commentary, and analysis.This year's World Health Organization theme,“Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change,” underscores the importance of elevating personal stories to drive meaningful improvements in mental‐health care. Dr. Lieberman 's work has long centered on identifying problems and solutions for America's mental health care system. She has also helped people worldwide to understand the psychological forces shaping their lives, making her uniquely positioned to speak to this year's global focus.“America is facing a full‐blown mental‐health crisis. The pressures on the workforce, the challenges of modern‐day parenting, and the economic strain and affordability issues affecting both young and older generations have created unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety,” said Dr. Lieberman.“On top of that, people are bombarded with 24/7 news cycles that keep them in a constant state of alert.”“Politics has become so divisive that it's destabilizing people emotionally - including what I've identified as Trump Derangement Syndrome, where extreme political reactions overwhelm rational thinking. When daily life becomes this overwhelming, people lose their sense of balance. Recognizing these forces is the first step toward restoring our collective mental health,” said Dr. Lieberman, who has been outspoken on the impact of national and international traumatic events on mental health.Key Topics Dr. Lieberman Can Address include:Rising rates of anxiety, depression, trauma, and stress across all age groupsHow lived experiences shape mental‐health outcomes and public understandingThe long‐tail psychological effects of conflict, instability, and terrorismHow families can talk to children about fear, stress, and world eventsThe mental‐health impact of social media, isolation, and digital overloadPractical steps individuals can take to strengthen resilience and emotional well‐beingWhy World Mental Health Day matters - and how communities can support one anotherThe intersection of mental health and public safety, including emergency preparednessAbout Dr. Carole Lieberman (“America's Psychiatrist”):Dr. Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., is a board‐certified psychiatrist, best‐selling author, Emmy‐honored TV/radio host, and internationally recognized expert witness. She is widely known for her work on terrorism psychology, trauma, high‐profile legal cases, and national media commentary.Career Highlights:Known internationally as“The Terrorist Therapist” for her focus on terrorism psychologyCreated the first Terrorist Stress Hotline and the Shrink on Board in‐flight relaxation programAuthor of "Coping with Terrorism: Dreams Interrupted, Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror," "Bad Boys," and other award‐winning booksForensic psychiatric expert in major trials (Menendez brothers,“Idaho 4,” Alex Murdaugh retrial)Provided expert testimony before U.S. CongressThree‐time Emmy honoree for TV news‐talk commentaryHost of Dr. Carole's Couch on VoiceAmericaFrequent guest on The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News, BBC, HLN, Newsmax, Good Morning Britain, and moreRecognized by the New York, London, Paris, Hollywood Book Festivals; recipient of the Mom's Choice Gold AwardOfficial site: terroristtherapistInterview AvailabilityOctober 10, 2026 - World Mental Health DayThroughout Mental Health Awareness Month -- October 2026Remote or in‐studio interviews

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'America's Psychiatrist' Dr. Carole Lieberman - Available for Media Interviews for World Mental Health Day News Provided By Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, LLC October 10, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: World & Regional



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