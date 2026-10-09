'America's Psychiatrist' Dr. Carole Lieberman - Available For Media Interviews For World Mental Health Day
Dr. Lieberman at National Press Club podium
World Mental Health Day is Oct. 10, 2026, and Oct. 2026 is Mental Health Awareness MonthAmerica is facing a full‐blown mental‐health crisis.” - Dr. Carole LIebermanBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As the nation observes World Mental Health Day on October 10 and continues through Mental Health Awareness Month, Dr. Carole Lieberman - internationally recognized board‐certified psychiatrist, best‐selling author, Emmy‐honored media personality, and internationally recognized forensic expert - is available for interviews, expert commentary, and analysis.
This year's World Health Organization theme,“Lived experiences heard: real voices, real change,” underscores the importance of elevating personal stories to drive meaningful improvements in mental‐health care. Dr. Lieberman 's work has long centered on identifying problems and solutions for America's mental health care system. She has also helped people worldwide to understand the psychological forces shaping their lives, making her uniquely positioned to speak to this year's global focus.
“America is facing a full‐blown mental‐health crisis. The pressures on the workforce, the challenges of modern‐day parenting, and the economic strain and affordability issues affecting both young and older generations have created unprecedented levels of stress and anxiety,” said Dr. Lieberman.“On top of that, people are bombarded with 24/7 news cycles that keep them in a constant state of alert.”
“Politics has become so divisive that it's destabilizing people emotionally - including what I've identified as Trump Derangement Syndrome, where extreme political reactions overwhelm rational thinking. When daily life becomes this overwhelming, people lose their sense of balance. Recognizing these forces is the first step toward restoring our collective mental health,” said Dr. Lieberman, who has been outspoken on the impact of national and international traumatic events on mental health.
Key Topics Dr. Lieberman Can Address include:
Rising rates of anxiety, depression, trauma, and stress across all age groups
How lived experiences shape mental‐health outcomes and public understanding
The long‐tail psychological effects of conflict, instability, and terrorism
How families can talk to children about fear, stress, and world events
The mental‐health impact of social media, isolation, and digital overload
Practical steps individuals can take to strengthen resilience and emotional well‐being
Why World Mental Health Day matters - and how communities can support one another
The intersection of mental health and public safety, including emergency preparedness
About Dr. Carole Lieberman (“America's Psychiatrist”):
Dr. Carole Lieberman, M.D., M.P.H., is a board‐certified psychiatrist, best‐selling author, Emmy‐honored TV/radio host, and internationally recognized expert witness. She is widely known for her work on terrorism psychology, trauma, high‐profile legal cases, and national media commentary.
Career Highlights:
Known internationally as“The Terrorist Therapist®” for her focus on terrorism psychology
Created the first Terrorist Stress Hotline and the Shrink on Board in‐flight relaxation program
Author of "Coping with Terrorism: Dreams Interrupted, Lions and Tigers and Terrorists, Oh My! How to Protect Your Child in a Time of Terror," "Bad Boys," and other award‐winning books
Forensic psychiatric expert in major trials (Menendez brothers,“Idaho 4,” Alex Murdaugh retrial)
Provided expert testimony before U.S. Congress
Three‐time Emmy honoree for TV news‐talk commentary
Host of Dr. Carole's Couch on VoiceAmerica
Frequent guest on The Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, Fox News, BBC, HLN, Newsmax, Good Morning Britain, and more
Recognized by the New York, London, Paris, Hollywood Book Festivals; recipient of the Mom's Choice Gold Award
Official site: terroristtherapist
Interview Availability
October 10, 2026 - World Mental Health Day
Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month -- October 2026
Remote or in‐studio interviews
Kirsten A. Fedewa
Kirsten Fedewa & Associates, LLC
+1 202-365-6936
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