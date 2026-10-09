X-Air and Xtreme

X-Air and Xtreme Desk

X-Air Chair and Xtreme Desk

AndaSeat Pre-Black Friday Campaign Highlights X-Air and Xtreme as Home Workstations Extend Beyond the Workday

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As part of its 2026 Pre-Black Friday campaign, AndaSeat is highlighting the X-Air Series and Xtreme Series standing desk against a changing pattern of home workstation use: for many households, the desk no longer becomes inactive when the workday ends. The same computer area can continue into gaming, streaming, communication and other screen-based activities, extending the period during which one chair, desk and equipment arrangement remain in use.Recent labor and gaming data illustrate the two sides of that environment. U.S. workers who performed work at home spent an average of more than five hours doing so on days when they worked from home, while gaming remains a mainstream leisure activity across age groups. In 2026, two-thirds of Americans reported playing video games for at least one hour per week, with relaxation and entertainment among the most common reasons adults give for playing.These datasets describe different populations and should not be interpreted as evidence that every remote worker spends the evening gaming at the same desk. They do, however, reflect a broader change in the role of the home workstation. Furniture that once supported a defined block of office work may now remain occupied through several different parts of the day.For AndaSeat, that longer use cycle creates a design question that goes beyond whether a chair is comfortable during one task or whether a desk can rise and lower. It requires thinking about what remains in contact with the user for hours and how the workstation can change state without requiring a complete reset.Longer Workstation Use Makes the Contact Surface More ImportantA computer chair is one of the largest continuous contact surfaces in a workstation. The back, thighs, shoulders and head can remain in contact with the chair through work calls, typing, gaming, streaming and general screen use, even as the purpose of the session changes.Research into seated thermal conditions has increasingly examined this local contact environment rather than relying only on room-level temperature. Recent studies of office-chair thermal insulation have specifically compared mesh and less-permeable seating materials, reinforcing that the chair itself contributes to the microenvironment around the parts of the body in contact with it. This does not mean that mesh furniture actively cools the body or replaces appropriate room ventilation. It means that material choice becomes more relevant as contact duration increases.X-Air was developed around an all-mesh structure rather than restricting breathable material to the backrest alone. Mesh extends across the seat, back and headrest, creating a consistent open construction across the chair's major contact areas. The material uses a tensioned weave intended to maintain support while allowing greater air movement through the chair than a fully enclosed padded surface.The design therefore addresses the physical interface between the user and chair rather than the room around them. For a workstation used from daytime work into evening entertainment, the goal is not to control ambient temperature but to avoid making every major contact area a closed surface.Movement Within the Chair Prevents One Contact Pattern From Defining the Entire SessionLonger daily workstation use also increases the likelihood that the user will move through several seated states. Focused keyboard work, meetings, controller gaming and passive viewing do not necessarily produce the same torso angle or backrest relationship.X-Air incorporates a C-shaped dynamic lumbar structure designed to respond as the user changes position, while its backrest provides a recline range of approximately 105 to 126 degrees. A free-floating tilt mechanism allows smaller movements between fixed positions rather than requiring the body to remain against one backrest angle throughout the session.The chair also provides seven levels of backrest-height adjustment and is designed for users up to approximately 190 cm, giving the support structure an additional fit variable before the user begins changing posture. Its 3D headrest can move vertically and pivot forward and backward, while 4D armrests provide vertical, longitudinal, lateral and rotational positioning.These adjustments do not transform seated activity into physical exercise, nor are they a substitute for leaving the desk. Their role within the longer-use workstation is more practical: work, gaming and relaxation do not need to use exactly the same set of contact points simply because they occur in the same chair.Xtreme Changes the Workstation State Without Moving the EquipmentThe other half of the problem is the desk itself. When the same setup remains active for many hours, users may want to change the level and physical relationship of the workstation without clearing monitors, keyboards and accessories away.Xtreme provides electric height adjustment from 28.7 to 46.1 inches, allowing the complete working surface to move between different levels while equipment remains in place. Three memory presets allow frequently used positions to be stored, making it possible to return to a defined desk state rather than manually estimating the same height each time.This becomes relevant when the workstation continues from one activity into another. A seated professional setup can be followed by a standing interval, another seated state or a different household user without requiring the desk to be physically rebuilt. The movement system operates at 22 mm per second with a company-rated noise level below 50 dB, while the control panel includes a real-time height display, sedentary reminder, anti-collision function and child lock.The purpose of these controls is not to establish a universal schedule for standing. Instead, they allow one work surface to remain usable across changing activities and body positions during a longer day.Stability and Cable Routing Keep a Longer-Use Setup IntactA workstation that remains active through multiple parts of the day can also accumulate more equipment. Work may involve a laptop, display, webcam and charger, while gaming or entertainment can add controllers, headphones and other peripherals.Xtreme uses a cold-formed steel T-frame with reinforced support elements intended to preserve the working surface as the desk changes height. The structure supports up to 70 kg including the desktop, giving monitors and other equipment a common platform rather than forcing users to remove devices before every adjustment.Cable management addresses the same continuity issue. Wiring is routed through the desk structure, while a steel tray beneath the surface provides a place for power strips and excess cable length. The practical objective is not simply a cleaner visual appearance. It is to keep the infrastructure of the workstation intact while the user changes height or activity.This distinction becomes more important in a day-to-night workstation. If moving from work to gaming requires unplugging equipment, relocating a power strip or rebuilding the desk surface, users are less likely to treat the space as genuinely flexible. Xtreme instead keeps the physical infrastructure relatively constant while allowing the user-facing configuration to change.The Home Workstation Is Becoming an All-Day EnvironmentHybrid work has made home computer use a normal part of the working week for a substantial share of employees, while gaming has become a mainstream form of leisure across generations. Together, those trends are making the boundaries around the home workstation less defined by time.This does not mean that people should remain at the same desk continuously from morning into the evening. Breaks, movement away from the workstation and appropriate environmental conditions remain important. The design challenge is more specific: during the periods when one workstation is used for several activities, its furniture should not assume that every hour will involve the same body position, same contact pattern or same desk state.X-Air and Xtreme address different layers of that extended-use problem. X-Air focuses on the user-chair interface through all-mesh construction, responsive back support and adjustable contact points. Xtreme manages the larger physical workstation through repeatable height changes, structural stability and integrated cable routing.For AndaSeat, the pairing reflects a broader shift in home-workstation design: as work and entertainment increasingly occupy the same physical setup, furniture needs to remain usable across the full cycle rather than being optimized for only one moment of the day.The company's Pre-Black Friday campaign includes selected workspace and seating products, with availability and campaign conditions varying by market.About AndaSeatFounded in 2007, AndaSeat develops ergonomic seating and workspace products for gaming, professional and home environments. Its portfolio includes ergonomic chairs, standing desks, monitor arms and related workspace accessories. AndaSeat's product-development approach combines structural engineering, material design, adjustable ergonomics and workspace systems around the changing ways people work, play and use digital environments at home.

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AndaSeat Pre-Black Friday Campaign Highlights X-Air and Xtreme as Home Workstations Extend Beyond the Workday News Provided By AndaSeat October 10, 2026, 00:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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