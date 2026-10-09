Stocktwits Weekly Spread: What Shaped Treasury Yields And The Dollar This Week
|Asset / Benchmark
|Weekly Close
|Weekly Change
|U.S. Dollar Index
|102.23
|+0.6%
|U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield
|4.80%
|-3 bps
|U.S. 10-Year Treasury Yield
|5.25%
|-4 bps
|U.S. 30-Year Treasury Yield
|5.60%
|-1 bps
|U.S. 10Y2Y Yield Spread
|Flattening curve
|-
Yield Curve & Global Sovereign Markets
Yield curve flattening trends persisted as short-duration yields outpaced gains at the long end, keeping the gap between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries tightly compressed.
The bond rout expanded across international sovereign bond markets. European government bond yields rose alongside U.S. peers, with German Bunds, UK Gilts and French bonds all gaining at the beginning of the week before tapering off slightly. However, they remain elevated amid soaring inflation pressures.
Greenback & Economic Data Roundup
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.4% on the week to close at 1,212.40, marking its seventh straight weekly advance-the longest continuous rally for the U.S. currency since early 2025. Resilient domestic economic indicators and widening interest rate differentials relative to other major developed economies supported the dollar's strength.
Next week's U.S. inflation data is poised to provide critical guidance on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. While central bank officials executed their first rate increase since 2023 last month, money markets currently assign only a 20% probability to a follow-up adjustment in October, though market participants have already fully priced in a December rate hike.
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