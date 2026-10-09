PPM Parking Lot Striping And Maintenance Invites Dallas Businesses To Save On Winter Property Maintenance Services

PPM – Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance offers seasonal discounts for commercial property services while Texas winter weather supports outdoor projects.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance is encouraging commercial property owners and managers across the Dallas area to consider scheduling exterior maintenance and improvement projects during the upcoming winter season. With Texas weather often providing workable conditions throughout the colder months, winter can be a practical time to address projects while competitive pricing is available.Competitive Pricing for Winter ProjectsThe company is offering discounted prices during the upcoming winter season, giving property owners an opportunity to plan needed maintenance with competitive project costs. Winter scheduling may also help businesses address exterior work before activity increases during other times of the year.PPM – Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance can provide pricing based on the specific project scope, property requirements, and services requested. Property owners and managers are encouraged to reach out to discuss their needs and receive project information.Services for Commercial PropertiesDepending on the property and project requirements, available exterior maintenance solutions may include:● Parking lot striping and maintenance● Asphalt and concrete repairs● Sealcoating and crack filling● ADA and fire lane striping● Pressure washing and softwashing● Parking lot signage and wheel stops● Speed bumps and bollards● Window cleaning and exterior maintenanceThese services can help commercial properties maintain functional, organized, and presentable outdoor spaces.Texas Winter Weather Creates Scheduling OpportunitiesUnlike regions that experience prolonged freezing conditions, Dallas-area winter weather can frequently provide suitable windows for exterior maintenance work. While weather conditions vary, property owners may have opportunities to complete projects during periods when temperatures and conditions are favorable.Planning ahead allows businesses to discuss the appropriate timing and scope of their projects with a professional service provider.Reach Out for Pricing and Service ScopePPM – Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance welcomes commercial property owners, managers, and facility professionals to inquire about winter pricing and available services. Each project can be evaluated according to the property's needs, allowing the company to provide information about recommended services and pricing.Businesses interested in taking advantage of seasonal pricing are encouraged to contact PPM – Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance to discuss their upcoming maintenance plans and determine the appropriate scope of work.Feedback and Continuous ImprovementPPM – Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance prioritizes client feedback to drive continuous improvement and service refinement. Customers are encouraged to share suggestions to ensure the company consistently meets evolving industry standards. Visit to provide feedback or learn more.About PPM – Parking Lot Striping and MaintenanceFounded in 2019 in Garland, Texas, PPM – Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance has quickly become a trusted provider of commercial parking lot maintenance throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Backed by over a decade of prior industry experience, the company was established with a commitment to delivering reliable service with a strong emphasis on quality, integrity, and customer-focused solutions.PPM – Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance offers a full range of services, including parking lot striping, sealcoating, pressure washing, pavement repair, and more. Each project is approached with attention to detail, open communication, and a flexible mindset tailored to the needs of both small local clients and large commercial operations.Operations extend across several Texas communities, including Murphy, Irving, Rowlett, and surrounding cities. More information about the company, its services, and scheduling can be found at .

Casey Wright

Precise Property Maintenance

+1 214-714-2216

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PPM – Parking Lot Striping and Maintenance Invites Dallas Businesses to Save on Winter Property Maintenance Services News Provided By Real Time Marketing October 10, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Technology



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