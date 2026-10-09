Jaishankar Meets Ethiopian PM, Highlights Growing Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) called on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali and conveyed the personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while highlighting the growing momentum in India-Ethiopia bilateral cooperation and the two countries' strategic partnership.

“Honoured to call on Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia. Conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deeply value his vision and guidance for advancing our Strategic Partnership, as well as taking forward India - Africa cooperation in wide range of domains,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

“The India-Ethiopia bilateral cooperation has witnessed significant momentum in recent years, driven by shared developmental aspirations and our South-South solidarity,” he added.

Honoured to call on Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, @AbiyAhmedAli of Ethiopia. Conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Deeply value his vision and guidance for advancing our Strategic Partnership, as well as taking forward India - Africa cooperation in wide range of domains. The India - Ethiopia bilateral cooperation has witnessed significant momentum in recent years, driven by shared developmental aspirations and our South - South solidarity. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 9, 2026

Call to Amplify Global South's Concerns

While addressing a gathering, Jaishankar also called on India and African countries to work together to amplify the concerns of the Global South, saying the impact of global crises on developing nations needed to be articulated forcefully and could not be ignored by the international community.

“What is really the heart of the relationship between us and what we try to do as a focus diplomatic endeavour today. If India and Africa, as the Global South, need to make an impact on the world, obviously the first thing they need to do is to take up the concerns, vocalise, articulate those concerns in a very strong and sharp way,” he said.

Referring to what he described as the“4F crisis” of fuel, food, fertilisers and finance, Jaishankar said conflicts in different parts of the world, along with the COVID-19 pandemic in previous years, had set back the development prospects of the Global South.

“The Global South had nothing to do with any of these events, neither with the COVID nor with the two conflicts which are underway. Yet we are bearing the brunt of the impact,” he said.

He stressed the need for India and African nations to raise awareness about these challenges and strengthen cooperation within the Global South to address their shared concerns.

“What we have to do is work together, create that awareness, make it a kind of issue which the rest of the world cannot ignore... We must also strengthen each other's hands in a very practical way... The Global South must get stronger by cooperating within the Global South as well,” he said.

"If Africa and India come together, along with other key countries of the Global South, it will be very difficult to resist reform, including UN reform and Security Council reform... We need to make this almost like a second nature to work together clearly, forcefully, strongly, and impactfully," he added.

India-Africa Partnership for a Shared Future

Jaishankar also addressed a gathering at the Adwa Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa, where he spoke on the India-Africa partnership.

“A pleasure to address a distinguished gathering at the Adwa Memorial Museum, Addis Ababa. Spoke about the India-Africa Partnership, that is historic, based on shared solidarities and one which seeks fairness, representation, opportunity and the freedom to shape our own future,” he said.

Trade and Industrialisation

He said the“Viksit Bharat by 2047” and“Agenda 2063” visions emphasise industrialisation, which“must not be denied by flooding our markets with cheap goods or by restricting our market access.”

Highlighting trade and investment ties, Jaishankar cited cooperation in manufacturing, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, financial services and information technology.

He said the two sides share a“mutual conviction for self-reliance, a viable basis for the future of our enduring partnership.”

Development and Capacity Building

On development cooperation, he said India has supported more than 220 projects in power generation, electricity transmission, water, agriculture, railways, health, manufacturing and public infrastructure.

“In the last decade, more than 70,000 African students and professionals have been supported by India,” he said.

Future-Oriented Cooperation

Jaishankar highlighted the“transformative impact of digital governance” and growing India Stack cooperation with Africa, adding that space, drone and AI are“new frontiers” of cooperation.

He also pointed to India's efforts to promote Africa's health security through vaccine support, pharmaceutical investments and gifting Bhabatron cancer machines.

“Partnerships of the future must help create capabilities, not dependencies,” he said, referring to cooperation in agricultural productivity, climate-resilient practices, value addition and food processing.

Security and Multilateralism

He also cited deepening security and maritime cooperation and India's contribution to peacekeeping operations in Africa, and stressed the importance of“reformed multilateralism reflective of contemporary realities.”

He described the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 during India's presidency as“a step-forward.”

“Africa will remain among India's highest priorities, as articulated by PM Modi in Kampala,” Jaishankar said.

A pleasure to address a distinguished gathering at the Adwa Memorial Museum, Addis Ababa. Spoke about the India - Africa Partnership, that is historic, based on shared solidarities and one which seeks fairness, representation, opportunity and the freedom to shape our own future. Highlighted: ➡️ How 'Viksit Bharat by 2047' and 'Agenda 2063' visions emphasise industrialisation. And that it must not be denied by flooding our markets with cheap goods or by restricting our market access. ➡️ Our robust trade and investment relationship, in manufacturing, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, energy, mining, agriculture, infrastructure, financial services and information technology. ➡️ Our mutual conviction for self-reliance, a viable basis for the future of our enduring partnership. ➡️ Our Development partnership will respond to the priorities of our partners. India has supported more than 220 projects in power generation, electricity transmission, water, agriculture, railways, health, manufacturing and public infrastructure. ➡️ Our commitment to building capacities. In the last decade, more than 70,000 African students and professionals have been supported by India in this aspect. ➡️ The transformative impact of digital governance, as well as growing India stack cooperation with Africa. Space, Drone and AI are new frontiers of this cooperation. ➡️ Our efforts to promote Africa's health security, including through Vaccine support, Pharmaceutical investments and gifting Bhabatron cancer machines. ➡️ The promise of deeper cooperation in agri productivity, climate-resilient practices, value-add and food processing. Partnerships of the future must help create capabilities, not dependencies. ➡️ Our deepening security & maritime cooperation as well as our India's contribution of peacekeeping operations in Africa. ➡️ The importance of reformed multilateralism reflective of contemporary realities. The inclusion of AU in G20 during 's presidency is a step-forward. ➡️ That Africa will remain among India's highest priorities, as articulated by PM Modi in Kampala. - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 9, 2026

Jaishankar arrived in Ethiopia on Thursday as part of his three-nation African tour, which also included visits to Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire.

“Hello Addis Ababa! Delighted to arrive in Ethiopia. Thank State Minister Berhanu Tsegaye for the warm reception. Look forward to productive engagements to advance our Strategic Partnership,” he had said in a post on X.

During his visit to Côte d'Ivoire, Jaishankar highlighted India's development partnership with African countries, stating that New Delhi's approach had consistently been guided by the needs and priorities of its African partners. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)