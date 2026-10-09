Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett Makes The Case For First Caribbean Woman UN Secretary-General

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (DPI) – Guyana has nominated ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, which means the possibility of appointing the Caribbean's first woman to this top role is now a real part of the current selection process.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett was nominated by president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and subsequently endorsed by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) heads of government. For the ambassador, however, the significance of the candidacy extends beyond the selection process itself. She sees it as an opportunity to address the longstanding absence of women in the UN's highest office:

“Nine men have served as secretary-general in the UN's 80-year history. This means half of humanity – women – have never had the opportunity to serve,” the ambassador said.

Her candidacy has also recorded notable results in the informal straw polls conducted by the UN Security Council as member states assess the candidates.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett said the appointment of a woman would have significance beyond symbolism, particularly for women and girls aspiring to leadership at the highest levels.

“Appointing a woman secretary general will send a clear message to the men and women of this world that the day of the next half of humanity has finally arrived, and that henceforth both men and women can aspire to be the secretary general, as the proverbial iron ceiling has been removed,” she stated.

In the first straw poll in July, she received nine“encourage” votes, two“discourage” votes and four“no opinion” votes.

In the second poll held in August, she received eight“encourage” votes, three“discourage” votes and four“no opinion” votes – the highest number of“encourage” votes among the candidates in that round.

The eventual selection will require a recommendation of the Security Council and appointment by the General Assembly.

Ambassador Rodrigues-Birkett's candidacy also carries regional significance, as the Caribbean has never produced a UN Secretary-General, pointing to the informal regional rotation among the five UN regions, noting that the current opportunity falls to the Latin America and Caribbean region.

The ambassador said the region may not have another opportunity to put forward a candidate for the position for another 50 years, assuming successive Secretaries-General serve two terms.

The ambassador has identified reforming the UN, strengthening its effectiveness and responding to global challenges, including conflict, humanitarian needs, climate change, development setbacks and technological advances as key elements of her vision for the organisation.

As the selection process continues, Rodrigues-Birkett's candidacy represents both Guyana's bid for the UN's highest diplomatic office and a potential milestone in the organisation's 80-year history of leadership.