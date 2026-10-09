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Koretskyi, German Ambassador Discuss Supply Of Equipment For Restoring Ukraine's Energy System

Koretskyi, German Ambassador Discuss Supply Of Equipment For Restoring Ukraine's Energy System


Date: 2026-10-09 08:04:11

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Koretskyi reported the meeting on Telegram.

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UkrinForm

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