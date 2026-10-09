Delhi On High Alert As Police Deny Permission For CJP's Jantar Mantar Protest

The Delhi Police stepped up security across the national capital, intensified vehicle checks at border points and deployed personnel at key entry and exit routes ahead of a planned October 10 protest outreach by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and INDIA bloc at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Delhi police have maintained that no permission has been granted for the protest. Security arrangements have been strengthened at Jantar Mantar, the Delhi-Noida border, the Badarpur border and other locations across the city. Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while checks are underway at the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders to prevent any disturbance to the law and order situation.

The CJP announced plans to hold a protest on Saturday (today), demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and opposing the SIR exercise. The proposed outreach comes amid an escalating political confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over alleged "vote chori" and the revision of electoral rolls.

Police Deny Permission, Cite Past Incidents

The Delhi Police on Friday denied permission to the party to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar, citing a previous breakdown of the law and order situation in the area. In an official letter, the police stated that although permission had been granted for a one-day protest on an earlier occasion, the gathering continued for approximately a month, resulting in injuries to over 200 police personnel. It further claimed that over 2,000 individuals with criminal records participated in the demonstrations, leading to incidents of violence in the area.

The police have urged people not to participate in the proposed demonstration and appealed for cooperation to maintain peace and prevent any untoward incident.

Senior Officers Detail Security Arrangements

While speaking to ANI, North District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Niharika Bhatt said security arrangements had been strengthened at entry and exit points to prevent any disturbance and maintain law and order. "From a security perspective, pickets have been deployed at the entry and exit points of the North District. As you are aware, Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in New Delhi, and permission has not been granted for the protests scheduled for tomorrow; therefore, our aim is to ensure that no anti-social elements proceed towards New Delhi and that law and order is maintained," DCP Bhatt said.

"Regarding the entry and exit points, routine daily life will continue as usual. Classes at Delhi University tomorrow will proceed as scheduled; I have no input regarding that matter," she added.

Appealing to the public to cooperate with the police, DCP Bhatt said, "My appeal to the public on behalf of the Delhi Police is this: the Delhi Police is deployed for your safety every day--just as always, we will be on duty tonight and tomorrow as well. Please cooperate with us to ensure that peace and order are maintained and that the entire city of Delhi remains safe."

Joint Police Commissioner of Eastern Range Milind Kumbhare said police personnel had been fully deployed across all three districts under his range, with checking campaigns underway at the borders and coordination with the Uttar Pradesh Police to prevent any untoward incident. "We are fully prepared in all three districts. Full deployment has been done. We are reaching out to people. They are being informed that permission has not been granted, so do not participate and maintain peace. Cooperate with us, and we will also cooperate... Checking campaigns are also underway at the borders. If there is a possibility of people coming from Ghaziabad or Noida, we will stop them and we are also in touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police to ensure coordination..." Kumbhare told ANI.

Meanwhile, Shahdara DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena said forces had been deployed at the borders and surveillance was being maintained in other areas ahead of the proposed protest. "We are fully prepared for this protest and have deployed our forces right at the borders. At the same time, we are keeping a close watch on other areas as well. Our appeal to the public--especially regarding these protests, which are illegal and strictly prohibited in New Delhi--is not to participate in them; otherwise, police action will become necessary, leading to trouble for the individuals involved. We had requested that announcements be made from the mosques, and that has indeed been done," Meena told ANI.

Border Security Heightened

Security has also been tightened at the Haryana-Delhi border, with Bahadurgarh Police placed on high alert. Checkpoints have been established and inspections are being conducted to identify people who may be travelling from outside Delhi in connection with the planned protest.

Speaking to ANI, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and Naka in-charge Rajnesh Kumar said checkpoints had been set up and inspections would continue until further orders. "A protest is scheduled. Checkpoints have been set up in this regard, and inspections are being conducted. Efforts are being made to stop anyone coming from outside who might be linked to the protest... It will continue until further orders. The checkpoint operates in shifts. Our team will remain on standby, ready to rush here and bring the situation under control immediately if any untoward incident occurs. We are also receiving support from the Delhi Police," Kumar said.

Protest Part of Larger Dispute with Election Commission

The security measures come against the backdrop of an intensifying political dispute over the functioning of the ECI, the SIR exercise and allegations of large-scale deletions from electoral rolls. Amid all this, leaders of the INDIA bloc met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum raising four demands over alleged "vote chori".

The Opposition leaders sought the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, an end to the SIR exercise and a return to paper ballots for elections. The memorandum listed four demands, stating,“Resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner and the repeal of the 2023 law that provides life-long immunity to the CEC and ECs. Immediate suspension of the SIR and immediate restoration of all 13.30 crore voters illegally deleted from electoral rolls. A return to paper ballots for all elections. Repeal all Assembly elections over the last two years in which conclusive evidence of vote chori has been presented.” (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)