FRANK IGWEALOR RELEASES AUDIOBOOK OF 'WHY CHRISTIANS CANNOT IN GOOD CONSCIENCE SUPPORT OR VOTE FOR THE...'

Why Christians Cannot in Good Conscience Support

Frank Igwealor Releases Why Christians Cannot in Good Conscience Support or Vote for the Democratic Party in Paperback, Ebook, and Audiobook

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author, attorney, and economist Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor today announced the release of his new book, Why Christians Cannot in Good Conscience Support or Vote for the Democratic Party (ISBN 979-8-951213-16-7). The title launches simultaneously in three formats: a 6×9 trade paperback, an ebook, and an unabridged audiobook. All three are available now through Amazon, , com, and other retailers.The three-format launch is designed to put the book within reach of every kind of reader from the first day. Readers who prefer a physical copy can order the paperback for home, church library, or study-group use. Readers on the go can download the ebook instantly to a Kindle, tablet, or phone. Listeners can hear the complete, unabridged text in the audiobook edition while commuting, exercising, or working.The release is the latest addition to Igwealor's growing catalog of independently published nonfiction. That catalog spans investing, personal finance, entrepreneurship, history, faith, and political economy.Three Editions, One Launch DayThe Paperback. The print edition is produced in the standard 6×9-inch trade format, with a clean, readable interior designed for study and annotation. Its wide margins and clear typography suit both individual readers and groups working through the book together. The paperback is printed on demand through Amazon KDP, so copies ship promptly to readers in the United States and in Amazon's international marketplaces. It can also be ordered through the enclosed link.The Ebook. The Kindle edition delivers the full text with adjustable font sizes, built-in dictionary lookup, highlighting, and note-taking. It syncs across devices, so a reader can start on a phone and continue on a tablet or e-reader without losing their place. The ebook is also available through Kindle Unlimited.The Audiobook. The unabridged audiobook presents the complete text, narrated by a synthetic voice. It runs approximately 8 hrs 17 mins and is available through ElevenReader, , com, and other retailers. The audio edition gives busy professionals, commuters, and readers with visual impairments full access to the book in the format that fits their day.From the Author"I wanted every reader to be able to engage with this book in the way that works best for them, starting on the very first day," said Igwealor. "Some people want a paperback they can mark up and pass around a study group. Others read on their phones between meetings, and many more listen during a long commute. Releasing the paperback, ebook, and audiobook together means nobody has to wait for the format they prefer.""I have spent my career as an attorney, an accountant, and an economist working with documents and arguments that have to stand up to scrutiny," he added. "I brought that same discipline to this book. I invite readers to read it or listen to it in full, think it through carefully, and reach their own conclusions."How to Get the BookAll three editions can be found by searching the title or the author's name on Amazon, or by visitingThe audiobook is available at /w/why-christians-cannot-in-good-conscience-support-or-vote-for-the-democratic-party-frank-ikechukwu-igwealor/1151429638?ean=2940204419629.Bookstores and libraries can order the paperback using ISBN 979-8-951213-16-7.Churches, study groups, and organizations interested in bulk copies of the paperback can contact us for quantity pricing..Media, podcasters, and reviewers can request a review copy in print, digital, or audio format, or arrange an interview with the author, through the media contact below.Igwealor is available for interviews, podcast appearances, and speaking engagements in connection with the launch. Requests should include the outlet name, format, and preferred dates.An Independent Author's ApproachIgwealor publishes independently, overseeing each title from manuscript through cover design, interior layout, and format conversion. Releasing print, digital, and audio editions on the same day reflects that hands-on approach. It ensures that every reader, listener, bookseller, and librarian can access the work at once, in a consistent edition and at a fair price, without staggered release windows.About the AuthorFrank Ikechukwu Igwealor is an economist, a California-licensed attorney, a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Management Accountant, and Certified Financial Manager. He has been a California-licensed real estate broker since 2005. His education includes degrees in accounting, economics, business administration, risk management, and law.Based in Los Angeles, Igwealor has served as an officer and director of public and private companies in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He is the managing member of Alpharidge Capital LLC, a firm focused on real estate, mortgage lending, affordable housing, and entrepreneurship development.Igwealor is a prolific nonfiction author. His other titles include The Black Republican, The Fallacy of Reciprocity of Generosity, Family Faith and Finance, The God of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, The Entrepreneur's Blueprint, 10x Compounding Blueprint, Swing Trader's Blueprint, and The Roots of African Poverty.

Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor

Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor, CPA, CMA, CFM, ESQ.

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FRANK IGWEALOR RELEASES AUDIOBOOK OF 'WHY CHRISTIANS CANNOT IN GOOD CONSCIENCE SUPPORT OR VOTE FOR THE...' News Provided By Frank Ikechukwu Igwealor October 09, 2026, 23:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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